Commander gives approval to PM protest in MG and creates challenge to Zema

BELO HORIZONTE – The commander general of the Military Police of Minas Gerais, Colonel Rodrigo Sousa Rodrigues, released, this Saturday (19), active military participation in protests against governor Romeu Zema (Novo), scheduled for this Monday (21), in Belo Horizonte and in several municipalities in the interior of the state. In the capital of Minas Gerais, the act takes place from 9 am, in Rui Barbosa square (Station Square), in the hypercenter of the city.

The movement imposes a political challenge on Governor Zema, who is running for re-election.

In a note, Rodrigues stated that “he remains, day in and day out, engaged in the defense of the interests and rights of the corporation”.

“This is a legitimate event, including the participation of those who shoulder active duty or shoulder the good fight and laid the foundations for us to be where we are,” said the soldier.

Still in the note, the commander-general says that the protest must be peaceful, so that “no action takes away the shine of the support that our institution has achieved until today”.

“We will continue in frank negotiation with the state governmentwhich has already recognized our inflationary losses and seeks solutions to replace the troop’s remuneration, which has unfolded, including in the pandemic, so that the state continues to be a reference in public security “, said Rodrigues.

The commander-general ends his communiqué to the troops asking “God bless us”.

The military assumed the general command of the Minas Gerais Military Police in June 2020, after occupying the positions of head of the Military Cabinet and Coordinator of Civil Defense of Minas Gerais.

another note

A second note from the corporation, this time signed by the PM’s press office, released this Sunday morning (20), states that the commander-general’s document “aims to bring tranquility to the population”.

“The command of the PM recognizes that the demonstration is legitimate, including provided for in the Federal Constitution, and asks the active military police, to be off and on vacation, and those on the reserve, so that the act is peaceful and does not cause any inconvenience. for the people of Minas Gerais, who have the institution as their patrimony”, states the note.

salary recomposition

The act of the military police of Minas Gerais aims to pressure Governor Zema to comply with an agreement he made with the category to recover inflationary losses in the salaries of military, civil and criminal police, military firefighters and agents, at the end of 2020.

Zema’s Bill 1,451, sent to the Legislative Assembly, provided for a 41% recomposition for the remuneration of these security professionals, divided into three installments, with 13% in July 2020, 12% in September 2021 and 12 % in September 2022.

By the calculations of the movement’s leaders, The forecast is that between 10,000 and 20,000 civil servants will participate in the demonstration in Belo Horizonte.

Zema says he depends on a recovery regime to restore wages

In a note, Governor Romeu Zema (Novo) said, on the afternoon of this Sunday, 2, that “he maintains an open dialogue with all categories, taking into account the needs of servers and the important work they provide to the State”.

“Even in the face of all the financial difficulties faced and deepened by the health crisis of the pandemic, in 2020, a 13% readjustment was granted to the security forces,” Zema said in the statement.

Also according to the note from the Minas Gerais governor, “with the adhesion to the Fiscal Recovery Regime (RRF), a project that is awaiting analysis by the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais, the State will be able to apply the inflation recomposition in the salaries of all categories. civil servants, and to continue the payment of inherited debts, such as transfers to the municipalities and judicial deposits”.

“Currently, mandatory State expenditures exceed 100% of the collection in most years and the perspective is that they will remain close to this level. The government of Minas Gerais has been dedicated to achieving, even in this scenario, bring improvements to the servers, as it recognizes the valuable work they provide”, says the statement from the Novo politician.

Military rebels in 1997 were amnestied three months ago

Three Months Ago, the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais enacted an amendment to the Minas Gerais Constitution that granted amnesty to 186 military policeexpelled from the corporation for participating in the 1997 PM strike movement in Belo Horizonte.

The amendment amends the State Constitution to include, among the powers of the Minas Gerais Court of Justice, the power to prosecute and judge the Arguição de Descumprimento de Preceito Fundamental (ADPF), a type of lawsuit that seeks to prevent or repair injury resulting from act or omission of the government.

The initiative expressly guaranteed the amnesty of administrative and disciplinary punishments for these police officers, also granting those affected the right to return to the Military Police of Minas Gerais. These military police officers will also be guaranteed the time of service, graduation and other related rights.

The PM soldiers’ strike began in June 1997. At its height, it spread to other security forces, such as the Civil Police and state penitentiary agents.

The soldiers denounced, at the time, the salary readjustment given by Governor Eduardo Azeredo (PSDB) only to officers. Even with the agreement that also guaranteed an even greater readjustment to the soldiers, the protest resulted in about 5,000 soldiers arrested, 1,759 indicted, 186 expelled from the PM and one dead – Corporal Valério dos Santos Oliveira.

Cabo Valério was shot in the head during a protest by strikers in front of the Minas Gerais Military Police Headquarters, on June 24, 1997, which precipitated the closing of the agreement two days later.

On the occasion, thousands of soldiers and other members of the security forces gathered, after holding assemblies and marches through the Capital, in front of the Copom building, in the vicinity of Praça da Liberdade. But there they were contained by soldiers brought from the interior of the state. In the ensuing confusion, with the threat of invasion of the building, shots were allegedly fired by another soldier, who was identified, tried and convicted.