Company Sells Toys For Pets

From 9 to 12 years old, Regina Herculano Pinto sold crepe paper flowers at the cemetery door, in Campina Grande (PB). Afterwards, she was a clothing saleswoman and worked in a shoe store. She raised R$2,000 to buy a street vendor’s tent, but was stopped by her father. Today, she is CEO of Adoleta Divisão Pet, a company of toys and hygienic mats for pets. She earned R$1 million last year.

Regina says that she always had this entrepreneurial streak. At age 7, in 1990, she was selling stationery at school. At 9, she took material from her mother (Lúcia), who was a teacher, and made crepe flowers to offer at the entrance to the cemetery, which was 500 meters from her house. She did this until the age of 12, but only on commemorative dates (All Souls’ Day, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and Christmas). She earned R$20 a day.

“I don’t know if people bought crepe flowers because they thought they were beautiful or because I was a child,” said Regina, 38.

dream of being a camel

At age 13, she “opened” a clothing store in her bedroom. With the help of her parents, she would buy the pieces from a family friend and resell them to the neighborhood, teachers and school friends. “In between classes, people would always find me in the teachers’ lounge, selling clothes,” she said.

Regina opened her bank account at age 14. At 16, she started working during school holidays in a shoe store to “earn a salary”. She saved R$2,000 to finally make a dream come true: working as a street vendor.

My dream was to be a street vendor. When I saved up money and was going to buy the street vendor’s stall, my father wouldn’t let me. She said I had to study. I cried so much.

Regina Herculano Pinto, CEO of Adoleta Divisão Pet

According to her, her father, Manoel, who was a salesman, always prioritized the education of his three daughters. Two graduated in nursing, and Regina went to study animal husbandry.

“I attended for the sake of studying, because I didn’t want to be a zootechnician. Over time, I met zootechnicians who worked with sales. This encouraged me,” he said.

pet products seller

Before finishing the course, she was already a clerk at an agricultural distributor in the city; then she became an external salesperson — she traveled through the countryside of Paraíba to sell a line of products (feed, medicines, etc.) for large animals (such as cattle and horses).

Then he moved to a larger distributor, where he started to work with the pet line. It was there that he had the idea of ​​having his own distributor. In 2014, Regina opened Garra Animal, a pet products distributor in the state of Paraíba, with an investment of R$30,000.

Creation of the Adoleta brand

In 2019, she launched the Adoleta Divisão Pet brand, of toys for dogs and cats. Today, there are more than 120 products in the portfolio, including a line of aromatherapy toys (which exude essences with a calming effect) for dogs, and hygienic mats.

Toys and toilet mats are made in China. Adoleta does not have its own store or e-commerce. Products can be found at distributor partners and sales representatives. Contact can be made by WhatsApp: (83) 98825-0729.

The initial investment in Adoleta was R$ 400 thousand. In 2021, the company earned R$ 1 million (an increase of almost 150% compared to the previous year). The profit was not disclosed.

Regina says that, in five years, her goal is to set up a factory for hygienic rugs in Campina Grande.

Company has “innovation footprint”, says consultant

Jane Albinati, veterinarian and business consultant at Sebrae-SP, highlights Regina’s entrepreneurial streak since childhood. “She has initiative, is persistent, brings experience in the sales area, invests in research and knowledge”, she said.

According to her, Adoleta Fun Pet has “innovation footprint”, with the aromatherapy line. “She sees opportunities and went looking for a niche in toys for pets. After all, the entrepreneur sees opportunities where others don’t.”

The consultant says, however, that, despite being prosperous, the pet segment is also very competitive. “It is always necessary to seek to differentiate. For this, it is worth keeping an eye on competitors and on everything that brings innovation to the products”, she explained. Another tip, according to Jane, is to work to strengthen the brand and its positioning in the market.

