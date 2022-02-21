Couple eats 12 hamburgers, cheats and dare becomes police case

Police are looking for a couple accused of eating a dozen hamburgers at a restaurant, refusing to pay and simply running away.

The case took place on February 5, when two customers visited the Bite Me Burger restaurant in Marlborough, UK, and asked to participate in the “Hamburger Challenge”, in which customers who manage to eat 12 snacks in six minutes receive a meal. free.

However, after the team explained that the challenge had to be pre-booked, the couple ordered a dozen burgers anyway and refused to pay after eating them all.

Simon Wetton, owner of the restaurant, told the press that customers owe him £174. “We do something called the hamburger challenge, which is a game where if you can eat 12 hamburgers in six minutes, that’s our score,” he explained. “But to participate, the client must schedule in advance, as we have to be available to time correctly”.

“These people said they wanted to do the challenge, but it was Saturday night, we were very busy and we didn’t have the staff and time for it. So we said that unfortunately they couldn’t participate. Even so, they still ordered 12 burgers and said that wanted to do the challenge. We explained that ‘sorry, that won’t be possible,'” added Wetton.

On the other hand, the owner of the establishment stated that the couple was not prohibited from ordering 12 hamburgers if they wanted, as the order would simply not be part of the challenge.

When it came time to pay, they insisted that the restaurant should foot the bill, as they had apparently completed the challenge even if they were not supervised, with CCTV footage also proving that it took them more than six minutes to eat the snacks.

When confronted by staff, the couple quickly got up from the table and fled the scene. “The staff again explained that it had to be timed by us. They argued with the waitress about it, she went to call the manager and when he arrived they left,” reported Simon Wetton. “So I called them and said, ‘Look, you owe me this money, please come back and pay it.’ But they hung up on me after threatening to badmouth the restaurant on social media.”

In addition to the default, the couple apparently cheated in the challenge, as they did not eat the 12 hamburgers within the allotted time. “Later I double-checked the timing on CCTV footage and it was clear they hadn’t eaten the burgers in six minutes even though it wasn’t pre-arranged.”

Wetton subsequently contacted the police, although he knew the authorities would not make much of the case. According to him, even knowing that he would hardly receive compensation or compensation for the damage to his business, it was a matter of principle to prevent two offenders from getting away with it, after the difficulties that the restaurant faced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a press release, the Wiltshire Police Department said: “We are now investigating this as theft and will ask anyone with information to contact us.”