Covid-19 infection can cause psychiatric and cognitive changes; understand

Patients develop depression, post-traumatic stress and memory loss after hospitalization; research indicates that virus acts on cells that nourish neurons

Sandro Pereira/Estadão Content Study shows that patients had psychological sequelae after hospitalization



In addition to the physical sequelae and persistent symptoms, people affected by Covid-19 have been developing cognitive and psychiatric alterations. A study carried out by researchers at the University of São Paulo (USP), published in the journal General Hospital Psychiatry, evaluated 425 adults between six and nine months after being discharged from the Clinical Hospital. Of these, 51.1% reported problems with memory loss after infection, and 15.5% had generalized anxiety disorder. In addition, 13.6% of patients developed post-traumatic stress disorder. At least 8% had a diagnosis of depression, with 2.5% of them developing the disease after hospitalization. The others already had depressive symptoms, but worsened after Covid-19.

The study analyzed patients with severe and moderate conditions. Rodolfo Furlan Damiano, assistant psychiatrist at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein and researcher at the Institute of Psychiatry at the USP School of Medicine, is one of the authors of the article. He explains that there is no relationship between the incidence of cognitive and psychiatric disorders and the severity of the disease. On the contrary. The study found that patients who stayed only 24 hours in the hospital and were not intubated also developed sequelae of the type. “TWe also did not find relationships with psychosocial issues such as job loss, financial loss or death of family members and close people. We expected that patients with this type of experience would have a greater degree of symptoms, but we did not find that”, says Damiano.

According to the psychiatrist, there are some hypotheses for the development of neuropsychiatric sequelae in patients infected with the coronavirus. “The first is the illness itself. The patient begins to have pulmonary sequelae, he no longer walks properly, he begins to have muscle sequelae. This can lead to this psychic illness. But that would explain 20% or 30% of the cases”, says Damiano. According to the specialist, there are indications that point out that Sars-Cov-2 acts directly on the central nervous system. “The virus causes an inflammatory storm that generates neuroinflammation. Another point is autoimmunity. Our body produces antibodies against the virus, and these antibodies can also attack some ‘support cells’, which can lead to these symptoms,” he explains.

Damiano points out that there is evidence that the virus enters the central nervous system and attacks astrocytes, the “support cells” that nourish neurons. “What happens if the virus attacks these cells? It decreases the oxygenation, nutrition and protection of neurons, which leads to neuronal death, cognitive loss and psychiatric changes”, he concludes. For the doctor, in the long term, the consequences can be broader. “Covid increased the rate of depression by 2.5%. If we take all the patients affected by the disease in the world, a 2.5% increase in absolute numbers is gigantic. This will have a significant social impact in the future.”