Credit Suisse accepted corrupt and criminals as customers, leaked data indicates

the german newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung and other media reported this Sunday, 20, that a data leak from Credit Suisse, Switzerland’s second largest bank, revealed account details of more than 18,000 customers and pointed to possible due diligence failures (investigation and analysis). in many checks.

According to the German newspaper, the data range from the 1940s to the last decade and indicate that Credit Suisse accepted “corrupt autocrats, war crimes suspects and human traffickers, drug dealers and other criminals” as clients.

The data was received anonymously via a secure digital mailbox more than a year ago, without it being clear whether the source was an individual or a group, reports the German newspaper. The information was evaluated with the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project and dozens of media partners, including The New York Times and The Guardian.

In a statement, Credit Suisse said it “strongly rejects the allegations and innuendo about the bank’s alleged business practices” and stated that the allegations are “predominantly historical”, that “reports on this matter are based on partial, inaccurate or selective information.” taken out of context, resulting in biased interpretations of the bank’s business conduct.

The bank said it had reviewed a large number of accounts potentially associated with the allegations, and about 90% of them “are now closed or were in the process of being closed prior to receipt of press inquiries, of which more than 60% were closed prior to being closed.” 2015”.

As for the accounts that remain active, the bank stated that it is “comfortable that appropriate due diligence, reviews and other control-related measures have been taken in line with our current structure.” The bank also said the law prevents it from commenting on “potential customer relationships”.

