Credit Suisse and XP see good timing for pharmacy sector in 2022, highlight preferred stocks

The year 2022 should be positive for retail pharmaceuticals according to analysts from Credit Suisse and XP Investimentos – for the first institution, the sector may even be an “oasis in the middle of the desert” of Brazilian stocks.

Credit Suisse sees the retail pharmaceutical sector best positioned to navigate 2022 supported by favorable growth momentum, as well as offering defensiveness to investor portfolios. “It’s been a real growth industry for over four decades. The retail pharmaceutical sector in Brazil is positioned to register real growth as the population continues to grow and age”, comment Pedro Pinto and Victor Saragiotto, analysts at the bank.

Also according to the CS, the combination of increased sales volumes and controlled increases in drug prices makes room for “healthy growth” in the long term. In the short term, the advancement of Ômicron in the country should hold the performance.

In early February, the XP Investimentos team also pointed out that they see several positive drivers for pharmaceutical companies in the future. The aid Brazil, the greater demand for vaccines after the pandemic and H3N2 outbreak and the transfer of costs are some of them.

In common, the two houses agree that there is room for the main companies in the sector, especially Pague Menos (PGMN3) and Raia Drogasil (RADL3), to consolidate. “We noticed that the Brazilian pharmacy market is still very fragmented, with the top five players representing 1/3 of the total market, against the top 3 representing 76% in the US and 92% in the UK”, comments XP.

Even with the two companies having already announced expansion plans, they should not, in the short term, suffer from competition, as they have until then had different areas of activity. In each of the regions in which companies predominantly operate, companies have room and potential to grow even more – due to their size, and in an environment of higher inflation, it is expected that they will stand out by negotiating better prices with suppliers, gaining margin in the compared to smaller companies.

Houses differ on industry favorites – CS chooses Pague Menos and XP, Raia Drogasil

Despite having similar analyzes for the sector, XP Investimentos and Credit Suisse differ when choosing their favorite companies.

“In a very summarized way, our preference is for Pague Menos (PGMN3), with a target price of R$ 13.00 per share, due to the fact that the paper has not yet priced in the recent operational improvements and also the acquisition of Extrafarma”, explain Pinto and Saragiotto, from Credit.

The bank is rated outperform (performance above the market average) for Pague Menos, with a target price of R$ 13.00, while for Raia Drogasil the rating is neutral, with a target price of BRL 27.00.

“Despite already appearing as the third largest chain in Brazil, we believe that Pague Menos is at a very different stage from Raia Drogasil, given that it is leaving a turnaround process and needs to validate the consistency of opening stores and ‘digest’ the Extrafarma”, explain the analysts.

For Raia Drogasil, the neutral recommendation, according to Credit Suisse, is mainly due to the fact that the good performance and growth potential are already well priced, in addition to estimating a profit about 10% lower than the rest of the market in fourth trimester.

XP, on the other hand, has Raia Drogasil as its long-term favorite. “We maintain RD as our preference in the sector, as we see it as a defensive role to play in a year of difficult macro and political volatility due to its solid execution record, strong market positioning and greater liquidity”, explains the house.

XP’s favorite for the short term, however, is Panvel (PNVL3) on account, according to analysts, of the company’s strong regional positioning; robust expansion plan and strong participation of digital and private label – being the largest in the sector.

Credit Suisse set an outperform recommendation for Pague Menos, with a target price of BRL 13. For Raia Drogasil, the recommendation is neutral, with a target price of BRL 27. XP has a buy recommendation for RaiaDrogasil, Pague Menos and Panvel, with target prices, respectively, at R$28, R$19 and R$13.

