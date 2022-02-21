Credit Suisse data leak reveals possible criminal connections between 18,000 accounts with more than $100 billion in deposits

Swiss banks have built up a dubious reputation throughout the 20th century: that of promptly and confidentially harboring money from any source, legal or otherwise, in their vaults.

As a result, dictators, politicians, corrupt businessmen and criminals from the most varied branches resorted to Zurich for decades to hide the money originated from their embezzlement.

The situation began to change with the pressure imposed by the United States against money laundering after the attacks of September 11, 2001.

But much of that money remained there, quietly, in numbered accounts and other effective devices to hide the identity of account holders.

the complaint

Today, a newspaper consortium revealed that Credit Suisse still maintains more than 18,000 accounts in the names of common criminals, dictators and suspected human rights abusers.

The leaked information, which covered deposits estimated at more than $100 billion, came from a whistleblower who shared his findings with the German newspaper. Süddeutsche Zeitung. The newspaper then convened a consortium made up of 46 other media outlets from around the world, including The New York Times, guardian and Le Monde.

The customers of Switzerland’s second-largest bank include an international cast of characters that most people would rather not be photographed with.

who are the customers

Account holders include a Yemeni spy chief implicated in torture, Venezuelan officials involved in a corruption scandal and the sons of former Egyptian dictator Hosni Mubarak.

The accounts were opened between the 1940s and 2010s, according to a statement released today by the Organized Crime and Corruption Whistleblower Project.

“I have seen all too often criminals and corrupt politicians who can afford to continue doing business as usual, no matter what the circumstances, because they are confident that their ill-gotten gains will be kept safe.” Paul Radu, co-author project founder.

“Our investigation exposes how these people can circumvent regulation despite their crimes, to the detriment of democracies and people around the world.”

Although Swiss banks, known worldwide for the country’s strict secrecy laws that protect customers, do not accept money linked to criminal activity, the law is not enforced, according to The New York Times, which quoted a former head of the organization. Switzerland’s anti-crime. money laundering agency.

Credit Suisse refutes allegation

Credit Suisse issued a statement in which it “strongly rejects” the allegations made about its business practices.

“The stories presented are predominantly historical, in some cases dating back to the 1940s, and the accounts for these stories are based on partial, inaccurate or selective information, taken out of context, resulting in biased interpretations of the bank’s business conduct,” the bank said.

About 90% of the accounts cited in the leak had already been closed or were in the process of being closed before the media investigations began, Credit continues.

*With information from CNBC.