Cryptocurrencies. A global financial crisis?

The Financial Stability Board (FSB), which brings together regulators from 24 countries and jurisdictions, has warned that the “rapidly evolving” cryptocurrency market could quickly reach a point where it becomes a “threat to global financial stability” due to its size, structural vulnerabilities and growing ties to the traditional financial system.





The report examines developments and vulnerabilities associated with three segments of crypto asset markets: untracked crypto assets (such as Bitcoin); stable coins; and decentralized finance (DeFi) and crypto asset trading platforms. The report notes the close, complex and ever-evolving interrelationship between these three segments, which, he argues, need to be considered holistically when assessing risks related to financial stability.





The warning is given: “Financial stability risks can increase rapidly,” the group said this past week. Especially because, “if the current growth trajectory in scale and interconnectivity of crypto assets for these institutions [bancos] continue, this could have implications for global financial stability.”





The organization – which is alarmed – even made a comparison with the deals linked to the real estate market that helped trigger the 2008 financial crisis. “As in the case of the US mortgage crisis, a small amount of known exposure does not necessarily mean a small amount of risk, particularly if there is a lack of transparency and insufficient regulatory coverage,” he wrote.





It is recalled that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently published a study on this topic. In the presentation, the director general of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, admitted that “everything is still in an experimentation phase” but “central banks are rolling up their sleeves and getting familiar with the bits and bytes of digital money”.





And he admitted that, although the speed of this transformation is not known, the digital currency if designed with prudence “can offer more resistance, more security, greater availability and lower costs than private forms of digital money”.

















