Cryptos Today: Bitcoin and Ethereum Fall on Ukraine Tension, OpenSea Investigates NFTs Disappearance, Solana Rises Strongly – Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin (BTC) slipped back past the $40,000 level over the weekend and surged as high as $38,100 amid rising tensions in Ukraine and inflationary risks. The move was followed by other major cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum (ETH), which hit $2,580.

A news that OpenSea, the main platform for creating and trading non-fungible tokens (NFTs) would have suffered an attack that resulted in the theft of millions of dollars in tokens may also have helped to worsen the mood of the market in recent days.

After the sharp losses of the weekend, digital assets outline a recovery this Monday (21), with Bitcoin returning to trade above $ 39,000, while Ether is around $ 2,730, both up. accumulated over 24 hours.

The setbacks in recent days came after the US intelligence service reported that Russia had already decided to invade Ukraine. On Sunday, the country’s Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, told CNN that “everything leading up to the current invasion seems to be happening. All these false flag operations, all these provocations to create justifications – all of this is already underway.”

Meanwhile, investors are gearing up for the first of several interest rate hikes to be made by the Federal Reserve this year. The forecast is that the movement will begin in March by the American monetary authority.

As Joe DiPasquale, CEO of fund manager BitBull Capital, told CoinDesk, Bitcoin’s next support line is at around $35K.

Furthermore, he points out that Solana (SOL) was the only altcoin among the top 20 by market cap to rise over the weekend, reflecting “some investor strength as it is a Proof of Stake protocol.” This morning, the asset recorded gains of around 6%, quoted at $94.20.

On the other hand, DiPasquale rates this rally as a “price rebound” because Solana has dropped more sharply than Bitcoin and other altcoins recently. “While Bitcoin is mostly flat in February, Solana is still bearish, so its rally simply returns it closer to the profit-loss parity of other cryptocurrencies.”

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 39,053 +2.10% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 2,723 +3.69% Binance Coin (BNB) $386 +1.87% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.791725 -0.11% Cardano (ADA) US$ 0.9685 +3.22%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Quantity (QNT) US$ 123.63 +18.06% Waves (WAVES) $10.23 +12.40% Decentraland (MANA) $2.91 +8.23% Axie Infinity (AXS) US$ 55.32 +8.11% yearn.finance (YFI) US$ 21,872.35 +7.88%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:

Convex Finance (CVX) $23.74 -1.43% Neo (NEO) $23.49 -1.34%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed on the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 37.00 -2.63% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 49.35 -5.53% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 42.71 -2.82% Hashdex DeFi (DEFI11) BRL 44.65 -1.02% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 13.13 -1.35% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 10.41 -4.84% QR DeFi (QDFI11) BRL 8.00 -2.08%

See the main crypto market news for this Monday (21):

OpenSea investigates after NFTs disappear from the platform

After a series of tweets from panicked NFT traders, the main non-fungible token market, OpenSea, said on Sunday that it is investigating “rumors of an exploit” about smart contracts connected to its platform – a vulnerability that could cost assets. of these traders.

“We are actively investigating rumors of an exploit associated with OpenSea-related smart contracts,” the company posted on Twitter. “This appears to be a phishing attack originating outside the OpenSea website. Do not click on links outside of opensea.io”.

Devin Finzer, CEO of OpenSea, said that “32 users so far have signed a malicious payload from an attacker and some of their NFTs have been stolen.” He added that the company “is not aware of any recent phishing emails that have been sent to users” and suggested that a fraudulent website could be the culprit.

American football team can be purchased by a DAO

The Denver Broncos, a longtime National Football League (NFL) team, is for sale, and a DAO (decentralized autonomous organization) could be the club’s next owner.

ESPN estimates the team will sell for $4 billion, the necessary amount this DAO aims to raise.

The effort is being led by Sean O’Brien, a 10-year veteran of Cisco Systems’ legal department. O’Brien said the DAO will be released this week. According to him, the organization would also be incorporated as a cooperative, and the participants would have a parallel participation in the cooperative.

The Denver Broncos have been managed by a fund since their owner, Pat Bowlen, died in 2017. The NFL has signaled it would like a deal closed by the start of the 2022 season in September.

