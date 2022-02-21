Debt expired? Understand What It Means to See Your Debt ‘Disappear’ | Economy

pixbay banknotes

In times of financial crisis and high inflation, paying bills on time has become even more difficult for many Brazilians living on a tight budget. According to the 2021 Default Map, indebtedness reaches more than 63 million consumers in the country. But what happens to debt after five years? Can debts cease to exist? To clear up any doubts, O DIA talked to experts who explained how the process works.

It is worth mentioning that financial pending have deadlines, which vary according to the type of debt, to be collected in court. Therefore, when the deadline for the creditor to demand payment of a debt by judicial means is lost, the debt expires. However, it does not cease to exist after a certain period. In practice, it means that the amount due can still be requested from the defaulter.

This is because the debt can continue to be collected extrajudicially, by other means, such as the protest at a notary’s office, which automatically impacts the score analysis (credit score), which evaluates consumer behavior and defines a score in the credit bureaus (SPC). , Serasa, Boa Vista, among others). Low scores make it difficult to access financing and loans, affecting the reputation of CPFs.

That’s what Mellissa Penteado, CEO of proScore, credit bureau and Score authority explained. The specialist stressed that debts do not disappear, they continue to exist and may even continue to be collected extrajudicially. Usually, on dates close to the statute of limitations, enforceable titles are opened in a notary’s office, on top of overdue invoices, keeping the debt in the consumer’s profile and, consequently, impacting the score.

“It’s a little publicized strategy, but it’s common among creditors to prevent debtors from having a clean name again. with a protest. The title is protested in a notary’s office as a means of collection execution, remaining active for another five years. Usually, after two years, two and a half years that the company is unable to recover the debt, a protest is already opened “, explained the executive.

According to article 206 of the Civil Code, most debts, such as credit card debts, medical insurance, financing and taxes expire in five years. Bills such as water, electricity, telephone, internet and gas, for example, have a longer term to prescribe: ten years. There are, however, some exceptions to the statute of limitations on debts, such as debts against insurance companies, hosting services and collection of creditors against partners and shareholders, which expire in one year.

Alimony debts have a slightly longer period: two years. Financial disputes regarding rent, civil reparations, claim for compensation for unjust enrichment, refund of profits and dividends received in bad faith, claim against founders, administrators or liquidators for violation of the law or statute and claim for payment of a credit instrument will up to three years.

The request for compensation by the tutors to their tutors expires in four years from the approval of the accounts. The period for charging fees by liberal professionals is up to five years, considering the beginning of the count to be the moment immediately following the conclusion of the service, the end of the contracts or term of office.

“When does a debt expire? Once it is enforceable, it is valid. For twenty years it does not expire. Unless the person dies, after all, the debt is not hereditary. If I have a tenant and I do not collect the debt , for three years, I cannot file a lawsuit because the right to collect judicially has expired. This judicially, because the extrajudicial collection can continue”, said the CEO of proScore.

According to the specialist, there is also another move that can be adopted by creditors, with the debt title in the registry office. For the field of collection, companies can, simultaneously with the protest, after two years, file a lawsuit. Considering some terms of payment execution bonds, the action can be opened in up to five years.

“In this case, they end up having a greater range of collection, in different instances, each with its respective term. up to twenty years”, concluded Mellissa Penteado.

Difference between expired and expired debt

Lawyer Patricia dos Santos Rosa, founder of Patricia Santos Advocacia, specializing in Business Law and Succession Law, explained that there is a difference between expiry and prescribing. According to her, many people use these two terms synonymously, but they are actually different legal resources. Understand:

“The debt statute of limitations occurs when the creditor institution issues the payment notice (collection) and the debtor does not do so, remaining in default. In this way, the debt still exists after the legal deadline, however, it can only be collected administratively. “, explained Patricia.

“A debt expires when within the legal term – five years for contracts in general – the creditor institution does not issue any type of payment notice. In this case, the debt ceases to exist and must be removed from the credit protection agencies”, he indicated. a specialist in Business Law and Inheritance Law.

how to get out of the red

Financial expert and financial planner, Marlon Glaciano said that the most important step to get out of debt will be to do a “financial check up” of your current scenario. “Make a simple list of all your expenses, the value of each of them and classify them as ‘compulsory’ and ‘non-compulsory.’ have high interest, the ideal would be to look for the creditor and seek an agreement.

Financial educator Aline Soaper, creator of the Soaper Institute, advised that a good option would be to negotiate debt settlement at a good discount, “even if it is close to five years for the debt record to be removed from the credit restriction list”. She gave one more tip: “Making financial planning based on reality and personal possibilities, adjusting the standard of living to spare money, creating new sources of income and forming a financial reserve to negotiate the settlement of these debts in cash, is the best way “, concluded Aline.

To keep finances up to date after getting out of the red, the consumer must, above all, run away from new pending issues. In these cases, financial planning works as an ally, as it helps to create a kind of route to be followed. “This way, it will be easier to avoid unnecessary debts since there is a commitment to follow. Those who don’t know where they want to go end up buying what they don’t need”, concluded the specialist Marlon Glaciano.