Demonstration of police and firefighters arrives at Praça da Assembleia – Gerais

The protest movement for the inflationary recomposition of the salary of civil servants of the military, civil, penal and fire police arrived at Praça da Assembleia after taking the squares of Estação and Praça 7, in Belo Horizonte, on the morning of this Monday (21/02) .
At the sound of the whistles, they chanted the demands for the inflationary recomposition of wages promised to them in 2019 by the state. So far, they have only received a share of 13% of the three that would total 41%. Protesters estimate the public at 30,000 civil servants and family members.
The atmosphere is tense, as several servants carry firearms ostensibly (visible on their waists) and also veiled. The report identified at least eight protesters with guns on display and more than a dozen appearing to have guns under their shirts.
“In recent days, we parliamentarians and class entities have tried in every way to sensitize the government, but our patience has run out. Always the same litany. Same whey. They say that they need to adhere to the tax recovery regime to be able to give the recomposition. No more patience. He arrives. Either give the promised readjustment or public safety will respond in time. If you don’t negotiate, the police will stop”, says the congressman.
In a statement, the state says that “it is aware of the need to recompose the salaries of civil servants and has made every effort to make the correction of inflation possible for all state employees. The current management recognizes the importance of professionals from the Security Forces to That’s why they received a 13% readjustment in 2020. In addition, they were the first professionals to receive their salary on time. she needed”.
protest started early
The movement began little by little, with the arrival of buses coming from the countryside at dawn, disembarking protesters at Praça da Estação and heading to the reserved parking lot in the Municipal Chamber of Belo Horizonte, in the Santa Efignia neighborhood, East Region of BH.
About 30 minutes after the official start of the movement, scheduled for 9 am, more than half of the square was already taken, bringing together, according to organizers, about 8,000 workers and their families. The bombs were the only noise to interrupt the whistle and the chants of protest.
From all the passages, from the internal alleys of Praça Rui Barbosa, from the pedestrian walkways and even from the subway, more and more police and firefighters arrived wearing black shirts and demanding a salary increase.
Boxes bearing the name of Governor Romeu Zema and Secretary General of the Government, Mateus Simes, were piled up, adding to the dissatisfaction. From the top of the stereo cars, the trees and on the ground, banners bring demands and heavy criticism to the state government.
“Military Police, Civil Police, Criminal Police, Military Firefighters and socio-educational system. Zema, enough lies! Respect public safety! Recomposition j!”, says one of them.
At around 11 am, the march to the Assembly began. Protesters lined up behind the sound cars and move from Praça da Estação to the alley that cuts through Rui Barbosa square on their initial walk to the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais (ALMG).
Motoboys pushed their motorcycles inside the closed blocks of the square to be able to follow. Cars had to be diverted by soldiers from the Traffic Battalion.
At around 12:30, the protesters occupied the Praça da Assembleia, from where the protest is expected to disperse.