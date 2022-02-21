DF bet hits the beam, hits the corner and guarantees R$ 76 thousand in the Mega-Sena

posted on 2/20/2022 10:06 AM / updated on 2/20/2022 10:07 AM



(credit: Carlos Vieira/CB/DAPress)

Once again, a gambler from the Federal District hit the beam to secure the Mega-Sena maximum prize, which was accumulated at R$ 31 million. In addition to the DF bet, which won a jackpot of BRL 76,000, another 43 bets hit the corner of the Mega-Sena and will also win the jackpot of the lucky guy who lives in the federal capital.

The 2,455 contest, held on Saturday (2/19), at Espaço Loterias Caixa, at the Tietê bus station, in São Paulo, drew the numbers 21 – 38 – 50 – 53 – 56 – 59. The Federal District’s bet was carried out by internet and the expectation for the prize of the next contest, on Tuesday (2/22), will be R$ 37 million.

How to play

In all, there are more than 12,000 lottery houses in Brazil, spread across the 26 states plus the Federal District, with bet validation until 19:00 (Brasilia time). The single costs R$ 4.50 and during 2021, the brasilienses walked with hot foot: there were three winning bets, the last being in early October, with the lucky one earning R$ 35.7 million, alone. In order to place a bet online, you must register, be of legal age and fill in your credit card number.

Probability

intern under the supervision of Vinicius Nader