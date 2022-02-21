Digão pins Tico Santa Cruz and remembers fight with Sérgio Mallandro

After criticizing Tico Santa Cruz’s decision to leave Twitter to take care of his mental health and exchange barbs with the lead singer of Detonautas Roque Clube, Digão says he regrets having opened the doors of his home to the musician.

“I made fun of the fact that this asshole used something serious to take the focus off the immense idiocy he spoke, he didn’t retract and was lynched!”, the Raimundos vocalist said in his Instagram stories.

He recalled the rivalry between Tico Santa Cruz and Sérgio Mallandro in the 3rd edition of the reality show “A Fazenda”, which aired 12 years ago: “This guy is capable of anything to get media attention, including paying the poor thing! used a pregnant mare to escape a fight with Sérgio Mallandro in ‘A Fazenda’! It’s pathetic!”

“Finally, a guy who has the knack of dealing with Sérgio Mallandro, one of the nicest guys in Brazil, certainly isn’t a good guy”, said Digão.

And he ended by saying that one of his biggest regrets involves Tico Santa Cruz: “One of the very few things I regret in life is having opened the doors of my house to this idiot.”

Despite having answered Digão’s hints yesterday, Tico Santa Cruz has not commented on the new needlings from the Raimundos singer. Hours later, Digão returned to Instagram to complete: “Taking care of mental health leaving the social network Twitter but staying on Instagram and Facebook, is the same as an alcoholic treating alcoholism by stopping drinking cachaça but continuing to drink beer and whiskey.. .”

“I’m not insensitive, I’m not too stupid to believe there is treatment for bad karate!”