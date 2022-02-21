Do changes to the food stamp already have a date to take effect?

The new rules on food and meal vouchers promise to give workers more freedom to choose where and how to spend such benefits. The change in rules was defined by the federal government. With the changes, workers will be able to transfer credits to another brand, without charging fees.

Restaurants and establishments will have an adaptation period, as stated in the federal government decree. It is worth remembering that the rules of the Worker’s Food Program (PAT) had been defined in 1976. Therefore, several points needed to be adapted to fit the current models.

food stamp

By the decree of the federal government, more than a thousand rules were simplified. Now there are only 15 rules that apply to food and meal vouchers.

The changes were defined in order to bring more advantages to workers in the use of the benefit. This is because the expansion of establishments should stimulate competition. Thus, workers will have more options to choose where meals are more affordable, for example.

Despite the benefits announced with the new rules, the biggest concern is that the valley will lose its main reason, which is to guarantee resources for the purchase of food. Experts also believe that the freedom to transfer credit can result in the sale of benefits.

The decree with the changes was published in November 2021. From that date, establishments have 18 months to adapt to the new rules. That is, the term expires in May 2023.