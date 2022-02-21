Dollar below R$ 5? High interest rates in Brazil and appreciation of commodities cause currency to fall 8% this year

Specialists see a chance that the exchange rate will hit around R$4.90 in the coming days; however, the proximity of the elections and changes in the US monetary policy should push prices up until June

Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP US currency has fallen against the real for six consecutive weeks



The real once again attracted the attention of the international market for leading the appreciation against the dollar in 2022 among the main currencies of emerging countries and large economies. Since mid-January, the Brazilian currency has not known what it is like to lose to the North American pair. This year, the dollar has already accumulated a drop of 7.8%. In the entire last year, the US currency appreciated by 7.4%. The current scenario made the dollar close at R$5.12 last Wednesday, the 16th, the lowest price since July last year. The North American currency recovered some ground in the following days and closed on Friday, 18, at R$ 5.14. The performance left the real above the dollar for the sixth consecutive week. The new cycle of falls goes through domestic factors, such as fees highs and cooling of political tensions. Abroad, the appreciation of commodities attracts investors to Brazil, one of the main markets in the sector. The good moment, however, should not extend beyond the first semester. Analysts point to the volatility generated by the electoral struggle as a major risk factor for the exchange rate in the coming months, added to the recent tension in global geopolitics and the rise in interest rates in other countries.

The double-digit interest rate hike is seen as the main force driving the dollar down. At the beginning of February, the Central Bank (BC) rose to Selic to 11.75% per year and signaled a further increase at the meeting scheduled for next month. On several occasions, the president of the monetary authority, Roberto Campos Neto, stated that interest rates will rise as far as necessary to control the expectations of the inflation in 2022 and 2023, which are currently above target. The tone makes analysts predict that the end of the high cycle is not near and that the level may reach close to 13% by June. Higher interest rates increase fixed income yields and make the country more attractive to foreign investors. The recent moment of truce in Brasilia also dampens Brazilian political risk, one of the main reasons for the bad mood of the exchange rate last year. “The country risk has taken a break from worsening, while interest rates continue to rise, that is, the country is paying more for a risk that does not rise”, says the chief economist at Banco Original, Marco Caruso.

The international scenario has also been favorable to the domestic exchange rate. The extension of the commodity appreciation cycle observed last year draws investors’ money to countries that concentrate this market, such as Brazil, which has already received almost R$ 50 billion in contributions since the beginning of the year. Currently, most companies listed on B3 (the Brazilian Stock Exchange) are commodity-based, mainly represented by the giants Petrobras and Vale. Also in the external scenario, the lethargy of large economies in raising interest rates, despite signs of high inflation, favored the real against the dollar. The main example of this movement is the Federal Reserve (Fed), the US Central Bank, which still maintains part of the economic stimulus adopted at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. The same example was seen in Brazilian peers, such as Mexico, which raised interest rates after the Brazilian Central Bank and currently has the rate at half the Selic, despite facing the biggest inflation variation in two decades.

The wide variety of influences makes the exchange rate one of the main assets for forecasting. Despite this difficulty, analysts see that the dollar should maintain its downward trajectory in the coming days or weeks, with the potential to stay below the R$5 line. 90 for some time”, says economist and professor at Insper, Roberto Dumas. The same opinion is shared by the chief economist at Traders Club, Fernanda Mansano, who sees a scenario for the exchange rate to remain below the current level until the beginning of next month. “If we maintain the current scenario, in the very short term it should remain around R$ 5”, she says, citing the recent risk in Eastern Europe as one of the biggest factors today for the exchange rate variation. “If this risk increases, financial agents will put the money in lower risk investments, which means withdrawing resources from emerging countries”, she explains.

Analysts are unanimous in indicating that the favorable scenario will not last until the turn of the semester. The proximity of the elections in October should gradually push the dollar higher in the coming months. “The electoral pressure should take the exchange rate to R$ 5.50 at the end of the period”, projects the chief economist at Reag Investimentos, Simone Pasianotto. Political tension must focus on fiscal risk, that is, the government’s ability to maintain control over spending. The fear of the market is the adoption of economic populism by the federal government as a means of staying competitive during the electoral cycle. “The election will have a high octane rating. It will be time for the candidates to show their plans, and in fact the plan is to attack each other. The gringo sees this scenario and leaves”, says Dumas. Allied to the depreciation of the domestic scenario, the escalation of US interest rates should already show signs of consolidation of a tougher monetary policy as of the next quarter in the country.