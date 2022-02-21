Dollar forecasts start to fall as inflation continues to rise By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – Economists consulted by the Central Bank to maintain their stable forecasts for GDP and the Selic rate in 2022. However, inflation continues to deteriorate, while the dollar shows a slight devaluation, according to the perspectives of those consulted by the authority monetary.

Check below the expectations for IPCA, GDP, Selic and dollar:

Table of Contents GDP

Inflation

Selic

Dollar

GDP

Economists held 2022 prices at 0.30% for the third straight week. Four weeks ago, that forecast was 0.29%.

For 2023, 2024 and 2025, forecasts remained at 1.50%, 2% and 2%, respectively.

Inflation

The economists consulted increased the rates this year from 5.50% to 5.56%, while four weeks ago they were at 5.15%. This is the sixth consecutive week of increase and the IPCA estimate remains above both the 3.5% target and the 5% ceiling.

The IPCA projection for 2023, whose center target will be 3.25%, remained at 3.5%. For 2024, the projection rose from 3.04% to 3.09%, while for 2025 it remained at 3%.

Selic

The expectation for 2022 remained at 12.25%, while for 2023 it remained at 8%.

For 2024, the outlook rose from 7.25% to 7.38%, and for 2025, it remained at 7%.

Dollar

In relation to , bets for 2022 fell from R$5.60 to R$5.50, as well as projections for 2023 were from R$5.45 to R$5.36.

For 2024, the dollar price expectation also dropped from R$5.32 to R$5.30, while for 2025, the forecast also dropped from R$5.35 to R$5.30.