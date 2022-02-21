Dollar opens lower, but starts to rise with realization and Russia-Ukraine

The dollar opened slightly lower in the domestic market this Monday, 21, but turned to the positive side, with a realization after accumulating losses of 1.95% last week, raising the accumulated drop in February to 3.13% and, in 2022, at -7.82. Without the reference of the markets in New York, which remain closed for a holiday today in the US, local liquidity tends to decrease and investors remain attentive to caution abroad amid the impasse in the geopolitical crisis between Russia and Ukraine.

Russia said today that it is still “premature to talk about specific plans for” a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden to discuss the Ukraine crisis. “The meeting is possible if the leaders deem it feasible,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a conference call with reporters on Monday. The comment came after French President Emmanuel Macron proposed meeting Biden and Putin on Sunday.

+ British chancellor says stepping up preparation for worst-case scenario in Ukraine

In Germany, the economy is likely to contract again this first quarter, according to the Bundesbank, as the country’s central bank is known. As Germany’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has already shrunk by 0.7% in the fourth quarter of 2021, a second drop in the first three months of this year would send Europe’s largest economy into a technical recession.

In a monthly report published on Monday, the Bundesbank points out, however, that supply bottlenecks are decreasing and that demand conditions are more favourable, setting the stage for a recovery during the European spring, should there be a relief from the coronavirus pandemic. Covid-19.

Also the slight increase in oil and the 5% advance in the price of iron ore traded in Qingdao, China, quoted at US$ 137.54 a ton, help to limit the appreciation of the US currency in the local market.

At 9:24 am on Monday, the spot dollar rose 0.19% to R$5.1500. The dollar for March gained 0.23%, at R$ 5.1570.

