Dollar operates in fall and reaches R$ 5.07 | Economy

The dollar operates lower on Monday (21), extending losses after marking its sixth consecutive weekly decline in the last session amid an attractive domestic environment, while investors evaluated the chances of a meeting between the presidents of the United States and the United States. Russia to resolve the Ukraine crisis.

At 1:21 pm, the US currency retreated 1.05%, to R$ 5.0859. At the lowest of the day so far, it reached R$ 5.0759. See more quotes.

On Friday, the dollar closed down 0.52%, at R$ 5.14. As a result, started to accumulate a drop of 3.12% in the month and 7.80% in the year.

Investors open the week still alert to the risk of an invasion of Ukraine by Russia, after Biden said in recent days that the Russians should enter the neighbor and target the capital Kiev. Although the American president has said that there are reasons to believe that Putin has already decided to invade Ukraine, the diplomatic path remains open between the West and Russia – and, in recent hours, the prospect of a meeting between Biden and Putin has gained strength. .

The French government said Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden had agreed “in principle” to attend a summit proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the crisis in Ukraine.

Markets are closed this Monday in the US due to the Presidents Day holiday.

Here, the focus continues on the discussions in Congress around alternatives for reducing fuel prices and the new package for granting credit to small and medium-sized companies and micro-entrepreneurs that is being prepared by the Ministry of Economy.

The financial market raised its inflation estimate for 2022 for the sixth week in a row, which rose from 5.50% to 5.56%, according to the Central Bank’s Focus bulletin released this Monday.

For the basic interest rate, the Selic, the expectation of 12.25% per year for the end of 2022 was maintained. The financial market also maintained its GDP growth forecast at 0.30% this year. The projection for the exchange rate at the end of 2022 dropped from BRL 5.58 to BRL 5.50. By the end of 2023, it had dropped from R$5.45 to R$5.36 per dollar.

Market participants attribute the performance of the real in recent weeks to the perception that Brazil is attractive for new flows of foreign money, due to the upward trajectory of the Selic and with the interest rate differential in relation to other economies, increasing the profitability of the market. Brazilian.

The greater the new foreign flow to the local stock market, the greater the dollar supply and, therefore, the more downward pressure on the US currency.