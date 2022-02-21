Drop in murders shows that states have reacted and put in place programs to combat violence | Violence Monitor

Data released by the Violence Monitor indicate a 7% reduction in the number of intentional lethal violent crimes, a category that includes victims of intentional homicide, robbery and bodily harm followed by death. It is something that deserves to be celebrated and documented, especially in an election year for governors, who are responsible for about 81% of Brazilian public security spending. It is worth noting, however, that these numbers do not include deaths from police intervention, which totaled more than six thousand deaths in 2020, and which require a more detailed analysis.

The main reductions were seen in Acre, which reduced the number of murders by 38%; in Sergipe, where the reduction was 26.1%; Federal District, which fell by 20.5%; and Ceará and Goiás, both with a reduction of around 18.3%. In common, all these states experienced violent crime records in the period from 2015 to 2017, which was largely influenced by the rift between criminal factions, which produced a bloody conflict well described in the analysis text by Bruno Paes Manso. Rebellions in the prison system and regional conflicts between criminal organizations involved in drug trafficking have put great pressure on the murder curve, which is also compounded by other violent crimes.

Despite this trend, these states reacted and were able to put into practice programs to combat violence focused on the most vulnerable groups, implemented actions focused on regaining control of the prison system and advanced in experiences of integration between public security forces and Ministries. audiences.

There is still a lot to be done, but the analysis of the historical series shows that, if we consider the period from 2018 onwards, when homicides begin to fall in Brazil as a whole, the reduction in crimes against life in Acre reaches 58%; in Goiás at 45%; in Sergipe at 43%; in the Federal District, 37%; and, finally, in 29% in Ceará. Although there have been fluctuations in this period, as is the case in Ceará in 2020, when security forces went on strike, the trend seen in the numbers shows that good security policies need continuous investment to be successful.

In other words, the Violence Monitor data shows how important it is for public safety to be seen as an activity of the State and not of one or another government. It is not possible to stay in an eternal pendulum of prioritizing or not integrated and articulated actions. Even because, despite the good news in the national context, the data verified in some states are worrying, especially those in the northern region of the country, which historically has problems in the coordination and control of illegalities committed in the Amazon.

The highest growth in crimes against life in the country occurred in the state of Amazonas, where the increase reached 54.2%, totaling 1,571 victims of intentional lethal violent crimes in 2021 alone. The state is experiencing an overlap of crises in the field of public security. : on the one hand, after a period of relative stability with the apparent monopoly of the Comando Vermelho in the Manaus region, violence began to grow again with FDN leaders allying with other criminal groups to try to reconquer strategic territories for drug trafficking; on the other hand, the increase in homicides in regions where deforestation is advancing indicates the profusion of land conflicts and environmental crimes that have taken over the region.

Also among the states with the highest growth in intentional lethal violent crimes are Amapá, with growth of 19.1%; Piauí, with an increase of 11%; Roraima, with an increase of 10.4%; and Rondônia with 7.1%. The northern region was the only one in the country to show a growth in murders in the period, with growth of 10.4%.

This growth corroborates the findings of a study released by the Brazilian Public Security Forum during COP26, in November. According to this study, in the opposite direction to the country, violence in the North region, where most of the states of the Legal Amazon are located, shows a marked increase in violence in rural and forest areas, which seems to be associated with the dynamics that overlap environmental crimes and criminality. organized. The Amazon is on fire and under the sway of violence and criminality.

Different modes of transport are used in organized crime and there is a territorial overlap of different illegalities and violence. Drug trafficking, deforestation, land grabbing or illegal mining are types of illegalities that, in the formal world, would demand the attention of different inspection and control agencies, including the police. But, as they do not act in an integrated manner and there are frictions between federations and between state agencies, it is not surprising that the data from the Violence Monitor, now published, indicate the persistence of the dynamics of the accentuated internalization of violence observed in the study.

This phenomenon points to the importance of agrarian conflicts and environmental crimes, which coexist and overlap in the territory with the dynamics of criminal factions and gunfire. Thus, it is necessary to invest in the strengthening of integrated command and control mechanisms, which connect the federal and state spheres and, in particular, different bodies and Powers (Police, MP, Defenders, IBAMA, ICMBio, Judiciary, among others). To guarantee sovereignty and development, the logic that will allow the reduction of crimes and violence in the region must be the construction of institutional capacities and not the militarized and temporary occupation of the territory.

In addition to the factors already highlighted as important for understanding the reduction of lethal violence in Brazil, we also highlight:

Brazil also benefits, when we analyze the trend of crimes against life, from the change in the demographic structure in the country. This is because we are in a transition process, with a reduction in the young population. All the literature on violent crime demonstrates the prevalence of male adolescents and young people among the main victims of lethal violence. A study produced by economists Daniel Cerqueira and Rodrigo Moura estimated that a 1% increase in the proportion of young men impacts a 2% increase in the homicide rate. This means that the aging of the population will also lead to a reduction in homicides in the country. During the 1990s, when the region with the highest crime rates was the Southeast, demographers already said that violence would tend to drop significantly in the 2020s, given the end of the demographic bonus and the reduction in the absolute number of young people in the population pyramid. from the country.

Gun control and risks for the future

Different scientific studies demonstrate the role of gun control in decelerating violence in Brazil. In the 2020 Atlas of Violence, we show that, in the period prior to the Disarmament Statute (2003), the growth rate of homicides in Brazil was 6.5 times higher than that observed from 2004 onwards. It is estimated that, between 2004 and 2014, the gun control policy was able to save 135,000 lives, an important legacy for understanding the scenario analyzed here, and which is at risk due to recent measures to relax control. of weapons by the federal government. With the facilitation of the acquisition of weapons and ammunition, the diversion of legal weapons into the hands of criminals is facilitated, the investigative capacity of the police forces is impaired and the risk of conflicts, often banal, becoming tragedies increases. , such as traffic fights.

Targeting Programs and the SUSP (Single Public Security System)

During the 2000s and 2010s, several units of the federation adopted programs to reduce homicides based on the focus of actions in the territories. Pacto Pela Vida, in Pernambuco, Estado Presente, in Espírito Santo, and Ceará Pacífico, in Ceará, are examples of projects that sought to integrate police actions and preventive measures. Over the years, many governors hesitated in maintaining such initiatives, but there was an organizational learning from the security forces that shows that, when there is planning, integration and goals, the macro objectives are more quickly achieved. In addition, there were significant investments in the modernization of police management and the adoption of new technologies and systems. Today, Brazilian police are much more prepared than in the early 2000s.

No wonder, in 2018, the federal government managed to approve, after processing for 14 years, the law that created the Single Public Security System, responsible for regulating the 1988 Constitution with regard to the integration and efficiencies of security institutions. public.

Also in 2018, the federal government took what is perhaps the most significant national measure for the area since the creation of the National Public Security Fund in 2001. There was a change in the rules for transferring funds collected by Caixa Lotteries that, in practice, , meant that about 80% of all security money transferred to states and the Federal District from 2019 to 2021 has the lotteries as its origin and, with this, new resources could be allocated to the area.

The Bolsonaro government broke records for transfers to states and municipalities, but thanks to the rule created at the end of the Temer government and which is often forgotten in the electoral debate. However, even with this increase in federal transfers, the federation units continue to be responsible for more than 80% of public security expenditures in the country, and it is by looking at what they have done that we can understand the recent reductions.

In other words, the Bolsonaro government should advertise this new and positive reality as if it were the work of its management, but, at the limit, the Union did not innovate and, many times, hindered public safety, encouraging the political radicalization of corporate demands such as way to antagonize police and governors, not putting the SUSP evaluation mechanisms in place or dismantling the mechanisms of control and traceability of firearms.

Samira Bueno and Renato Sérgio de Lima are directors of the Brazilian Forum on Public Security