Eder and Nestor score, Nikão shines with assists, and São Paulo beats Santos in a classic at Vila Belmiro

In Vila Belmiro, São Paulo scored with Eder, Rodrigo Nestor and Bauermann (against) and got the better of Santos, in a classic for Paulistão

This Sunday (20) the Sao Paulo won the best at Vila Belmiro, in a classic played against saintsfur Paulista championship. Tricolor counted on goals from Eder, Rodrigo Nestor and Eduardo Bauermann (against) to beat the rival by 3 to 0 and triumph again in the state, after a draw with Inter de Limeira in Morumbi, in the last round.

O Tricolor still ended a long fast of 6 straight games without winning the Fish in village. The last victory had been in February 2017, also for the state.

Santos, which was commanded by interim Marcelo Santos, as former coach Fábio Carille was fired, suffered its second consecutive defeat at Paulistão.

Despite a very truncated first half, with many fouls and interruptions, São Paulo opened the scoring in the 22nd minute. After the assistance of Nikão, who crossed in the measure, Eder headed inside the area and stole the nets.

The Italian-Brazilian striker returned to swell the nets for Tricolor after a long fast of more than 8 months. That’s because his last goal had been scored on June 16, 2021, in a 1-1 draw with Chapecoense, for the last Brazilian Championship.

In the first stage, the players and the fans of Santos present in the village were still in trouble and complained about two possible penalties, the first in Marcos Leonardo, at the beginning of the game, and then in Ângelo, after Reinado arrived from behind, inside the area.

And it was in the final stage that São Paulo defined the result. First, relying on “help” from the Fishwho scored against defender Eduardo Bauermann, who deflected Gabriel Sara’s shot against his own goal, in the 21st minute.

Five minutes later, after receiving a pass from Nikão, who gave his second assist of the game, Rodrigo Nestor risked a shot from the edge of the area and beat goalkeeper João Paulo, who took the third goal in Vila Belmiro, giving final numbers to the tricolor victory in classic.

Situation in the table

Still in 2nd place in group B, São Paulo went to 11 points with the victory and approached São Bernardo, leader with 14 points. It is worth remembering that the rivals still have one more game in relation to the other teams in the group.

Santos, in turn, remains in the second place in group D, with 9 points, but has one more game than the leader Red Bull Bragantino, who has 13 points and can shoot even more at the end of the group.

The guy: Niko

Despite not having scored in Vila Belmiro, São Paulo’s number 10 had direct interference in the tricolor victory, as he gave two assists, for the first and third goal.

next games

This week, Santos and São Paulo make their debuts in the 2022 Copa do Brasil. Fish face Salgueiro-PE, for the first round, on Wednesday (23), São Paulo face Campinense, on Friday (24).

Datasheet

Santos 0 x 3 Sao Paulo

GOALS: São Paulo: Eder (22′ 1°T), Bauermann (21′ 2°T GC) and Rodrigo Nestor (26′ 2°T).

SAINTS: John Paul; Madson (Marcos Guilherme), Kaiky, Bauermann and Lucas Pires; Camacho (Gabriel Pirani) and Sandry (Lucas Barbosa); Ângelo, Lucas Braga (Rwan) and Ricardo Goulart (Zanocelo); Mark Leonardo. Technician: Marcelo Fernandes (interim).

SAO PAULO: Jandrei; Igor Vinicius (Rafinha), Diego Costa, Miranda and Reinaldo (Léo); Gabriel Sara, Pablo Maia and Igor Gomes (Rodrigo Nestor); Nikão (Marquinhos), Alisson and Eder (Calleri). Technician: Rogerio Ceni.