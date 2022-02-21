El Turco takes a bath in ice water, dedicates Atlético-MG’s Supercup title to Cuca and says: “Justo” | athletic-mg

Less than 40 days have passed since Antonio ‘El Turco’ Mohamed was announced as Atlético-MG’s new coach, and this Sunday, the new head of the locker room received the athletes’ first bath of ice water. Party for the title of the Supercopa do Brasil, won after a dramatic penalty shootout against Flamengo.

Still wet from the shower he received at the players’ party in the press room, Mohamed insisted on sharing the title with Cuca. After all, it was the coach who took the Rooster to the conquests of the Copa do Brasil and Brasileiro, trophies that accredited the team to play in the Supercopa do Brasil.

– First, congratulations to Atlético’s management, the players and the Atletico mass. Happy am I to be part of this family. I also share the title with Cuca, who was a fundamental part for Atlético to play the Supercup today – said the coach.

Mohamed is raised by Atlético-MG players at the Supercup title party — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético

Mohamed also made a point of highlighting the spectacle that Atlético and Flamengo provided to the public at the Pantanal Arena. An extremely open game, with four goals in normal time and 24 penalty kicks. In the end, Rooster champion, according to the coach, with great justice.

– It was an extraordinary football match. First they had the ability to turn the result around, and then we had to give it back. Return and compete, seek to win the game. It was an incredible match, worthy of a final. Congratulations to the rival who made a great game. It was a match.

“And we are fair winners, as we won the Brasileirão and the Copa do Brasil. Therefore, today we are the fair winners of the Supercup”.

Atlético-MG players lift the Supercup trophy, at Arena Pantanal — Photo: Pedro Souza

With the trophy in 38 days of work, Turco Mohamed becomes the Atletico’s fastest champion coach (at least) the last 30 years. In eight games so far, the Argentine has a record of five wins, two draws and one defeat – all setbacks with a mixed team. He is the vice-leader of the State, with a game less than the rivals.

Galo will now have the first full week of work since Mohamed debuted for Galo. The next commitment is only on the following Saturday, against Pouso Alegre, away from home.