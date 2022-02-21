Elden Ring has a new six-minute trailer released

There are only five days left for the long-awaited debut of Elden Ring, a new game that is the result of a partnership between Hidetaka Miyazaki, the “father” of soulslike, and George RR Martin, writer of “A Song of Ice and Fire” (Game of Thrones) . Because of this, FromSoftware and Bandai Namco brought a trailer with an overview of the gameplay.

The video is six minutes long and details the enemies and locations of the Midlands. Players will need to unravel the mysteries of the so-called “Elden Ring”, in a fantasy world filled with mystical creatures, complex dungeons and characters with unique motivations.

FromSoftware has been preparing a lot for the game’s release. In the last week, the Japanese developer has already released the first patch, even though the game has not yet debuted. In addition, it is also promoting soulslike around the world – in London, a bus was printed with an advertising piece for the work.

Elden Ring will arrive on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC on February 25th.

Watch out! Elden Ring spoilers are floating around the internet

If you’re one of those players who hates to have their experience ruined by spoilers, then you better be careful while browsing the internet. Several videos and screenshots of the game, which can be harmful, were shared on social media. Learn more through this link (spoiler free)!