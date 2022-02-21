Elected best player of the Supercup, Hulk is awarded with a car worth R$ 150 thousand

Credit: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF

Hulk’s afternoon was unforgettable for three reasons: he scored a goal, won the Brazilian Super Cup and, on top of that, earned a Kia Sonic car valued at R$150,000. Atlético-MG’s number 7 was elected the best player on the field, in a popular vote via Twitter.

This Sunday, Atlético-MG’s title came with a 8-7 victory on penalties, after a 2-2 draw in normal time, at Arena Pantanal, in Cuiabá, Mato Grosso. The Supercopa do Brasil is the third national title won by Galo in less than a year.

In 2021, for example, Atlético-MG won the Brazilian Championship and the Copa do Brasil. In other words, the cup raised this Sunday served to crown the historic work of the alvinegra board.

Hulk still rises: the forward scored Galo’s second goal in regulation time. In addition, he converted the eighth Atletico penalty, in the alternate kicks, guaranteeing the title of the Supercopa do Brasil over Flamengo.

One of the heroes of the title, Hulk also evaluated Atletico’s performance in the final: “First of all, the game was very difficult. Flamengo has a qualified team and they showed it against us. But we have great players in our squad. And a goalkeeper, who showed once again that he is a giant. I am very happy with this achievement by Atlético”, he told the “Sportv” channel.

With the title, in addition to the car given to Hulk, Atlético-MG also earned R$ 5.5 million in prize money, paid by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF). Of this amount, the board directed 35% to the cast, which gives R$ 1.95 million.

Atletico MG’s next challenge

Now, Atlético-MG of Hulk and Everson turns its attention to the Campeonato Mineiro. The team led by coach Antonio Mohamed faces Pouso Alegre, on Saturday, the 26th, in a late game of the 8th round. With 16 points, Galo is the runner-up in the competition, having three less than rival Cruzeiro.