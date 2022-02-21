Electrifying, Paysandu and Remo draw in Curuzu | Sport Pará

Electrifying, nervousness and emotion: this is how the classic between Paysandu X Remo, which stopped Belém and the state of Pará, is summed up.

With goals at the end, Re-Pa 763 ended in a 1-1 draw, this Sunday (20), at the Curuzu stadium, in Belém. On the one hand, Paysandu avoids defeat to the rival at home, even though that Remo maintains the taboo that is now eight games without defeat for the rival.

SEE HOW THE CLASSIC WAS

Gedoz speaks out after leaving the classic

Dioguinho celebrates goal and praises Paysandu fans

Remo keeps taboo on top of rival

Video: confusion has shots inside Curuzu after Re-Pa

Re-Pa has it all, like nervousness among players. Right at the beginning, Marcão and Bruno Alves were surprised showing the seasoning of the classic, which in the first half had wide dominance of Paysandu.

In the bicolor blitz, the Boogeyman had chances with Robinho and Marlon who demanded reflex from the goalkeeper Vinicius. Both bids, Marcelo Toscano arrived late to swing the net.

With high offensive power, Paysandu also tried from the top and gave Vinicius work: Marcão used his head and the remista goalkeeper made a great save, on 37 minutes. José Aldo, on the other hand, tried to hit placed, but scared Remo’s defensive team.

Still in the first half, Remo did little in the attack and what was highlighted was the departure of Felipe Gedoz, in the 41st minute of the first half to make way for Ronald, an exit that many found strange.

In the second half, Paysandu started on top and scared Ricardinho, kicking in the right corner and the ball went out. Remo, who didn’t attack in the game, had a clear chance soon after, with Brenner who kicked over goalkeeper Elias.

The emotions remained until the end of the match: in the 43rd minute, Remo opened the scoring with Brenner who appeared in the middle of the bicolor defense and scored his first goal in Re-Pa. Rowing 1 to 0.

The euphoria azulina changed sides five minutes later: Igor Carvalho charges sideways and in the hit, Dioguinho uses his head and enforces the law of Ex. Paysandu tied the game in the 48th minute, 1 to 1.

The draw leaves Paysandu with 14 points, the best campaign in Parazão and Remo reaches 13 points and shares the leadership of group C with Caeté.

Paysandu returns to the field for Parazão 2022 on Wednesday (23), against Independente, in Parauapebas, while Remo welcomes Águia next Saturday (26), for the last round of the classification phase.

SEE THE BEST MOMENTS

null Football, My Passion

DATASHEET

PAYSANDU: Elias; Igor Carvalho, Genilson, Marcão and João Paulo (Patrick Brey); Mikael, Ricardinho (Dioguinho) and José Aldo; Robinho, Marlon and Marcelo Toscano (Danrley)

Coach: Marcio Fernandes

OAR: Vinicius; Ricardo Luz, Everton Sena, Marlon and Leonan; Anderson Uchoa, Pingo, Erick Flores (Veraldo) and Felipe Gedoz (Ronald); Brenner and Bruno Alves (Marco Antonio)

Coach: Paulo Bonamigo

REFEREE: Marco José Soares de Almeida

ASSISTANTS: Luis Diego Lopes and Rafael Ferreira Vieira

YELLOW CARDS: Marcão, Miakel and José Aldo (PSC); Bruno Alves and Pingo (REM)

RED CARD: Victor Diniz (PSC)