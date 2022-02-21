Embraer (EMBR3) delays development of E175-E2 jet by 3 years; Braskem share conversion (BRKM5) and more news

The corporate news this Monday (21) highlights that WEG (WEGE3) signed contracts for the supply of wind turbines and operation and maintenance services for Eletrosul’s Coxilha Negra Wind Farm, representing a turnover of approximately R$ 2.1 billion between equipment and services.

Assaí (ASAI3), Inter (BIDI11), Blau (BLAU3), JSL (JSLG3), Miter (MTRE3) and Movida (MOVI3) released their fourth quarter balance sheet today, after market closes.

Cosan (CSAN3) posted adjusted net income of R$411.2 million in 4Q21, which represents an increase of 58.5% year-on-year.

Embraer’s board of directors (EMBR3) has approved a three-year suspension of the E175-E2 jet development program.

The Extraordinary General Meeting (AGE) of Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6) is scheduled for tomorrow (22), to resolve on the privatization of the company.

Americanas (AMER3) has suspended e-commerce servers and websites are down in response to “unauthorized access”.

American (AMER3)

The Americanas and Submarino websites have been offline since Sunday (20). On Saturday, the two platforms had already registered problems, amid rumors of a hacker attack. In a statement, Americanas (AMER3) confirmed the suspension of part of the servers and cited an “unauthorized access”.

Cosan (CSAN3) recorded adjusted net income of R$411.2 million in 4Q21, which represents an increase of 58.5% over the same period in 2020.

WEG (WEGE3) and Eletrobras (ELET3; ELET6)

Weg (WEGE3) signed a R$ 2.1 billion agreement with Eletrobras (ELET3; ELET6) for the supply of 72 wind turbines – equipment for wind power plants. Each wind turbine will have a capacity of 4.2 megawatts (MW) in installed capacity. Deliveries are scheduled for 2023 and 2024.

Embraer (EMBR3)

Embraer’s board of directors (EMBR3) has approved a three-year suspension of the E175-E2 jet development program.

According to the company, the rescheduling of activities is associated with ongoing discussions between major US airlines and their respective pilot unions regarding the maximum take-off weight (MTOW) limit for aircraft with up to 76 seats. As well as global commercial aviation market conditions and continued interest in the current E175 jet in the North American market.

The company also reported this Monday morning that it delivered 55 jets in the fourth quarter of 2021, 16 of which are commercial and 39 executive (26 light and 13 medium). In total, the Company delivered 141 jets in 2021, of which 48 were commercial jets and 93 were executive jets (62 light and 31 medium). As of December 31, the firm order backlog totaled

$17.0 billion, which is the highest amount since the second quarter of 2018.

Aliansce (ALSO3) and brMalls (BRML3)

According to Pipeline, Valor’s business website, the shopping center company Aliansce increased its stake in rival BR Malls to just over 5%, adding up to around 7.1% with the position of Canadian CPPIB. The Canadians had warned the market that they had about 6% indirectly, in early February, and Aliansce maintained its strategy of buying more, but was finding the price high.

Invepar (IVPR3B) signed, with the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT), a concession amendment for the BR 040 highway, also called Via 040.

The new Addendum maintains, among other matters, the conditions for the provision of operation, maintenance, conservation and monitoring services of the BR-040, between Distrito Federal, Goiás and Minas Gerais, established in the 1st addendum, to be maintained by Via 040 , and extends the term of the concession agreement for a period of 18 months, starting on February 19, 2022.

Profarma (PFRM3) and D1000 (DMVF3)

Profarma will invest in shares of D1000, its subsidiary, within one year. 4.5 million DMVF3 shares will be acquired.

Bank BMG (BMGB4) reported that B3 (B3SA3) partially granted the institution’s request to reduce the percentage of free-float shares below the minimum percentage.

As a result, the bank must maintain at least 15% of its capital stock and 47% of the total preferred shares until its recomposition (that is, until reaching, at the same time and at least, 15% of the bank’s capital stock and 50% of the total of its preferred shares – PN – in circulation in the market).

Priner (PRNR3)

Priner Serviços Industriais (PRNR3) agreed to acquire a 55% stake in Brito&Kerche.

Mater Dei (MATD3)

Hospital Mater Dei (MATD3) completed the acquisition of 94.8% of Hospital Santa Genoveva, in Minas Gerais.

Braskem (BRKM5)

Braskem (BRKM5) announced that 21,440 class B preferred shares were converted into 10,720 class A preferred shares. As a result, the company’s capital stock is now divided into 797,207,834 shares, of which 451,668,652 are common shares, 345,060,392 are class A preferred shares and 478,790 class B preferred shares.

According to the column in Broad, from Estadão, the billion-dollar offering of Braskem shares, which belong to Petrobras and Novonor (formerly Odebrecht), can be resumed in this first semester with details of the migration of petrochemicals to the Novo Mercado or even with the company already in this segment.

The initial plan was to sell part of the shares in February and then return to the stock exchange when the company was already in the B3 segment with the best corporate governance practices. According to sources told the column, however, the lack of clarity about this process was one of the points that made the operation difficult at the beginning of the year, which ended up being cancelled. The other reason for canceling the sale of the papers via the market was precisely the discount requested by investors in the price of the papers, not accepted by the creditor banks and holders of shares that belong to Novonor in the petrochemicals.

