End insomnia with a powerful tea to relax

We often don’t have a good night’s sleep, we get insomnia or very agitated and wishing that sleep would come soon and nothing. That’s because, on some occasions, we have a fuller routine and we don’t get a moment of rest and calm. So, here we are going to show you an option to tea to improve the quality of your sleep.

Sleep needs to be the part of the day when we are best able to stay relaxed, and for that there are some external aids. In addition to worrying about a good mattress and pillow, which are the true companions at bedtime, food and hydration also make a lot of difference.

However, even having a balanced diet and good companions at bedtime, there are days when insomnia gets the better of us.

The causes of insomnia

The rush of everyday life often makes us stressed or more worried, which increases the level of cortisol in the blood. Well, all this leads to a bad quality of sleep, bringing some consequences for the next day.

With that, our next day is based on extreme tiredness, lack of energy, and little productivity in studies and in the work activity you need during the day. However, some natural herbs can help trigger a peak of relaxation and help you get a good night’s sleep.

Tea to help you sleep better

Relaxing tea recipe to improve your sleep

According to health experts, the help of a tea with natural leaves can be a great help to improve your insomnia and make you sleep faster. In this way, the ideal is to consume the tea about 1 hour and 30 minutes in advance, so that the drink has the necessary time to act on our body.

So, buy chamomile, fennel and lemon balm, either in leaves and flowers or the sachet of these flavors. Then, mix the three in a mug with already boiled water or put it in an infuser, if it’s the leaves, and let it rest for about 10 minutes. Finally, wait for it to cool and your relaxing tea is ready for consumption.