England prepares end of restrictions against pandemic and plan to ‘live with covid’

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, prepares to announce this Monday (21/2) the end of all restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic in England, such as the obligation of isolation for people who test positive for covid. .

The prime minister is expected to meet with his team in the morning and announce the plan in Parliament in the afternoon. Your announcement should be restricted to England, as the other three UK nations – Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales – have some autonomy to set their own rules.

Johnson said the lifting of restrictions “marks a proud moment as we begin to learn to live with Covid.”

However, Johnson’s plans are being criticized by scientists and the opposition, who say it is still too early.

