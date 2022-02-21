even with leaked data, is it safe to continue using?

Since the creation of PIX, in November 2020, the Central Bank has reported three episodes of user data leakage. Despite this, BC guarantees that the technology is safe. But if you are more afraid, learn how to protect yourself.

According to the Central Bank, all cases of data leakage were caused by security breaches of financial institutions. That is, the banks through which the transactions were made.

PIX leaked data

The Central Bank guarantees that the leaks were not due to failures of the PIX, which remains a safe tool. Thus, information leakage occurs for a number of reasons. For example, when PIX users click on links that are not safe. Or even intrusions into the databases of banking institutions.

At each leak, the information shared is the user’s name, PIX key, CPF, banking institution and also the account number. In other words, the Central Bank guarantees that such information only concerns the database, without any risk of moving users’ money.

In order for PIX users to have peace of mind, the Central Bank sends notifications if these people’s data has been leaked.

This information is only shared through the bank’s application where the person has the PIX key. So be careful not to fall for scams. BC does not send SMS, email or WhatsApp to communicate with users.

The greatest care with data leakage is not to fall into scams. Since criminals take advantage of personal information to impersonate employees of other institutions, such as the bank itself. Therefore, a lot of attention in any contact via phone, social networks or email.

Another alert from the Central Bank is when paying bills. Since with user data, criminals can make false documents, with barcodes, QR Codes and send fake invoices.