Faced with escalating tensions, Ukraine’s president asks to meet Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked Russian President Vladimir Putin for a meeting to seek a solution to the crisis between the two countries, in the face of increasing violence in Ukrainian territory and neighboring regions controlled by Russian-backed rebels. The statement was given on Saturday during the Security Conference in Munich, Germany.

“I don’t know what the president of the Russian Federation wants, so I’m proposing a meeting,” Zelensky said at the conference, where he also met US Vice President Kamala Harris. Zelensky said that Russia could choose the venue for the conversation. “Ukraine will continue to follow only the diplomatic path towards a peaceful solution,” he added. There was no immediate response from the Kremlin.

Zelensky’s statement came hours after separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine ordered a full military deployment on Saturday, while Western leaders warned that a Russian invasion appeared imminent. The governments of Germany and Austria have instructed their citizens to leave Ukraine. German airline Lufthansa has canceled flights to the Ukrainian capital Kiev and to Odessa, a Black Sea port that could be targeted in an invasion.

The US and many European nations have claimed that Russia, which has moved some 150,000 troops to regions near the Ukrainian border, is trying to create pretexts to invade. Russia denies the allegations and claims its troops are only conducting military exercises.





On Friday, rebels began evacuating civilians to Russia. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said evacuation orders could be a tactic to provide the spark for a wider attack. “To put it very clearly, Ukraine has not given any reason for the evacuation that was ordered yesterday,” she said.