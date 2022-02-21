Failure to correct the Income Tax generates an annual loss of R$ 5 thousand to the taxpayer

posted on 02/21/2022 06:00 / updated on 02/21/2022 06:02



(credit: Caio Gomez)

The Federal Revenue is expected to release the rules for the 2022 Income Tax (IR) declaration this week. Every year, more Brazilians fall into the grasp of the Lion. Last year, the Tax Authorities received 27.6 million declarations, and this year, the expectation is that this number will jump to around 30 million, that is, 2 more, 4 million new contributors. As a result, according to estimates by Unafisco Nacional, about 5 million people were harmed during the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) due to the lack of correction in the Income Tax (IR) table.

According to the calculations of the association of tax auditors of the Federal Revenue, by failing to correct the Income Tax table once again, the government will “confiscate” about R$ 48 billion from workers and retirees this year through the taxation of their income. A survey carried out by the Regional Accounting Council of Rio de Janeiro (CRCRJ) indicates that the lack of correction in the Income Tax (IR) table causes taxpayers with earnings of up to five minimum wages to suffer an annual loss of more than R$ 5 thousand.

“Today, with this level of income, we have about 8 million exempt. With the full correction we would have 23.750 million people who do not pay the IR”, explains Mauro Silva, president of Unafisco Nacional. “This means that we have more than 15 million taxpayers who are paying Income Tax unduly, because the full correction was not made by the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index)”, he adds.

The Income Tax table has not been fully corrected since 1995, which leads to a lag of 134.53% until 2021 according to Unafisco calculations. Therefore, if the correction were made properly, anyone earning up to R$53,584 per year would be exempt.

“As the table is frozen, even partially, naturally, there is an increase in taxation on the population”, explains Silva. “Just in relation to what Bolsonaro failed to correct, it means that R$47.7 billion are being improperly withdrawn from families. If the full correction were made, it would be R$162.7 billion, which would be in the consumption of families “, adds the auditor.

Last year, the exemption for the declaration of Personal Income Tax (IRPF) occurred for citizens with monthly income below R$ 1,903.98. As a result, those who received taxable income above BRL 28,559.70 in 2020 had to report to Leão. This was the same amount as the limit of the previous year.

According to data from the CRCRJ, in addition to not having the exemption, citizens saw the monthly discount of Leão increase from R$ 222 to R$ 464 this year due to inflation. The correction foreseen by the entity during the Bolsonaro government would be 24.49%, considering the accumulated inflation from 2018 to 2021. If this percentage were applied to the 2021 exemption limit, the new floor would rise to R$ 2,284.77. In the 2018 campaign, Bolsonaro promised to increase the range of exempt taxpayers for those earning up to R$5,000 a month.

In the opinion of economist Roberto Luis Troster, consultant and partner at Troster & Associados, what happens with the IR is that, when inflation increases and the tax is not corrected, it ends up “lowering the ruler”. “The real income to collect Income Tax has dropped, and the first consequence is the increase in income concentration. The second is that the citizen who lost due to inflation will lose even more, because he will pay more IR”, says the former chief economist of the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban).

“The big question is that people don’t realize: you should correct the income tax along with inflation. When you don’t do that, the indicators worsen: less income, less consumption, less investment and less growth”, adds Troster.

Companies and employers will have until the last day of this month to deliver their employees’ earnings report.

Retirement

Part of the readjustment of retirements and pensions paid by the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) is being swallowed by the IR, whose table has not been corrected since 2015. Since the beginning of February, retirees and pensioners began to receive the correction of 10, 16%, equivalent to the variation of the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) in 2021, which made them excited.

But, with the correction of the value of benefits, many policyholders were pushed to higher income tax bands due to the lack of updating of the table. As a result, INSS retirees and pensioners claim to feel cheated by the government, according to experts.

*Intern under the supervision of Rosana Hessel