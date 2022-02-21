Father tries to cut off his children’s internet and takes down the connection of two cities in France – World

An act of a father against the teenage children ended up giving internet users a headache in two cities on the Atlantic coast, in France. A man used a blocker forbidden sign in the country and ended up interrupting the telephone and Wi-Fi service. The information is from the magazine Era.

The man’s identity has not been revealed. According to the National Frequency Agency (ANFR), an investigation identified the illegal use of a device known as a jammer to block the internet signal.

The investigation was initiated after an alert issued by a mobile operator. The company warned that one of its antennas was no longer working at night in the city of messanges, usually between midnight and 3am. The outage also affected parts of the municipality of Moliets-et-Maa.

Solution

To solve the problem, an ANFR technician was sent to the site with a fully equipped laboratory vehicle. The professional also made incursions on foot, with a portable receiver, and managed to identify the house where the disturbances were coming from.

After interrogation, the father admitted that he was using a multiband wave blocker, capable of neutralizing mobile telephony and WiFi. which were addicts.

“A radical solution, but above all illegal. The equipment not only blurred the interior of his house. It seriously interrupted all telephony and mobile internet in the area around his house, depriving not only his children, but also his neighbors, the inhabitants of your municipality and the neighboring municipality of a good mobile connection”, says a note published on the ANFR website.