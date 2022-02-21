Fatigue and extreme exhaustion: Check out 9 possible causes

Fatigue is common in society, but what many don’t know is that the amount of hours you sleep is not the only cause or solution to this problem. In this sense, keep reading to understand about the conditions that can bring the feeling of exhaustion to your daily life.

the fatigue

It is common for many people to complain of being tired, even though they have a good sleep routine and sleep eight hours a night, as recommended. This fatigue can have several causes, and it is often difficult to identify the reason for this exhaustion. So, here are some conditions that can cause fatigue so you can pay more attention.

Celiac disease is autoimmune and is configured by the body’s defense against gluten ingestion. It can cause not only fatigue, but also anemia, diarrhea, and weight loss. Therefore, the only way to treat it is to stop consuming foods with gluten.

In this situation, the individual stops breathing repeatedly throughout the night, which causes the person to wake up several times and not get adequate sleep. Therefore, those who have sleep apnea often experience exhaustion throughout the day.

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS) is fatigue that lasts at least six months and worsens depending on the effort made by the person. The disease has no treatment and is usually managed by adapting your lifestyle.

Anemia is usually caused by a lack of iron, which can have many causes. This condition causes less oxygen to reach your tissues, which makes your body less willing.

Because the body is in a constant state of pain, it increases the effort and consequently the tiredness. In addition, analgesics taken for pain relief can also make you feel more tired.

Both hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism can cause fatigue. However, the symptom is more common with the underactive gland, as the body begins to consider creating energy due to the lack of hormones.

As it is a chronic disease that damages the nerves, many factors can cause fatigue, varying according to the way in which the disease is expressed in each one. Among them are: muscle spasms, waking up many times at night and exerting more than usual for simple activities such as getting dressed.

The fatigue associated with depression goes beyond tiredness, but is also linked to apathy, difficulty concentrating and lack of motivation.

Lastly, your lifestyle can be a cause of fatigue. Some factors in your routine that could be causing this are poor diet, lack of physical exercise, little sleep and spending a lot of time in front of screens.