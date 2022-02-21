‘Favela won’, says Domitila Barros, Brazilian who is the first black immigrant and woman to be elected Miss Germany | Pernambuco

The statement is from the model, actress, activist and, now, Miss Germany 2022, Domitila Barros (see video above) . Born in Linha do Tiro, a neighborhood on the outskirts of Recife, the 37-year-old from Pernambuco was crowned on Saturday (19), during the awards ceremony held at the Europa-Park Arena, in the German city of Rust.

Living since 2006 in Berlin, capital of Germany, Domitila was the first immigrant and black woman to win the contestwhich had 159 candidates and sought to move away from the stereotype of objectifying women.

She said that she decided to apply for Miss Germany after she heard that people of any age and any color could participate and that the focus would be on the values ​​of the contestants.

“I can’t even believe it. The first immigrant woman who was a miss in Europe, the first woman in Germany I’m black. Black, right? So, I’m very happy and very proud to know that all this effort I had to my whole life took me to this moment,” he said.

During a live interview on Good morning Pernambuco This Monday (21), Domitila said that she is grateful to be able to show the world the images of the favelas of Recife. “It’s a lot of emotion, I’m very happy, but I can’t stop crying. My people, what is this?”, She said while watching, emotional, the images of the awards. (see video below).

Model and activist from Recife Domitila Barros wins Miss Germany 2022

Since the age of 13, Domitila has worked as a storyteller at the NGO created by her mother, the Centro de Atendimento a Meninas e Meninos (Camm). In operation for 35 years, the NGO serves 60 children from the periphery, who find in the place the support they need to conquer the future they want.

Still in her childhood, Domitila was invited to represent Brazil at a meeting promoted by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco), at the turn of the millennium, in the United States.

“I started with my parents’ NGO work, teaching the children in the community and also learning there, and I tried to convey that through role model and activism to social media and got some attention,” said Miss Germany 2022.

Domitila became Camm’s poster girl and main promoter. In addition to lectures, she has become a social entrepreneur. In 2018, she created a brand of vegan bikinis and jewelry, produced by women from the Linha do Tiro community. The brand was so successful that it participated in the Berlin Fashion Week.

With curly hair and a face full of freckles, she didn’t think that, in a European country, she would be successful as a model. Her international career began when, more than ten years ago, Domitila went to Europe after winning a scholarship to study for a Masters in Political and Social Sciences at the German faculty Freie Universität Berlin.

“People here in Germany elected me Miss Germany because I’ve been fighting for 22 years, I keep dreaming and I keep believing that a better world is possible, yes. And I work hard with social projects, doing fundraising actions. donations, Christmas actions, to be able, even working as a model and actress here, to always draw attention to aspects of sustainability and social equality”, he declared.