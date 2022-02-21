Feeling and emotional: Everson reveals tactics in Atlético-MG’s dramatic Supercup conquest | athletic-mg

A moment of extreme tension. Any destabilized can be fatal. And that’s Everson’s secret in the penalty shootout. This Sunday, he won another one for Atlético-MG. There were 24 kicks until the goalkeeper defended Vitinho’s strike and made Galo champion of the Brazilian Supercup, in Cuiabá.
The dispute ended 8-7, after a 2-2 tie in regulation time. Both teams hit the first series of five shots. Then began the most dramatic hour. Everson analyzed the exhilarating thrilling contest.
“We always analyze all the batsmen, but there is a lot of feeling for the goalkeeper. I always tried to destabilize Flamengo’s batsmen so that I could be more prepared in that tension occasion” – said the goalkeeper, during participation in the Globe Sports.
Everson is one of Atlético-MG’s heroes in winning the Brazilian Supercup — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético-MG
The first to make a mistake was Atlético, with Guga. But Everson also defended the red-black charge. Known for dominating the game with his feet, Everson also hit, and missed.
– It was the first time I missed a penalty. He had made four charges before. It was the first time I was wrong. It crossed my mind that I had to be focused, that I had a chance to change this story.
And he saved Matheuzinho’s penalty. Mariano and Godín also failed to take charge. Flamengo had four chances to take the cup. Cariocas wasted it. After 11 hits, a new series was started with Hulk, who scored. Vitinho went for the ball and Everson took it. Champion rooster.
The penalties of Atlético-MG 2 (8) x (7) 2 Flamengo, for the Supercopa do Brasil 2022
Everson ran across the lawn, partying. He grabbed the ball and hid it inside his shirt. But nothing of an arrival of a future heir. He just wanted to take home the Supercup title ball.
– I wanted to grab the ball to have a memory. I didn’t want to leave her on my arm. Someone could slap and the ball disappear in the middle of that mess. The first thing that came to my mind was putting the ball under my shirt. We’re not having our fourth child yet,” she joked.
Partner Galo na Veia – Atlético-MG — Photo: Disclosure