Find out who is the Brazilian arrested in the US for participating in the Capitol invasion – News









THE Brazilian Leticia Vilhena Ferreira32, was caught on security cameras during the invasion of the Capitol in Washington, United States, on January 6 of last year, after the defeat of former Republican President Donald Trump to Democrat Joe Biden.

An engineer, Letícia lives in the United States on a work visa. The young woman did not vote in the US elections, but left her home in Indian Head Park, Illinois, and traveled about 1,129 km to Washington. The intention was to accompany former President Donald Trump’s speech, but she ended up getting involved in the Capitol invasion, an action that left a toll of five dead.











On social media, Leticia informs that she works as an environmental and sanitary engineer in a multinational company that produces sustainable packaging. She holds a degree in engineering from PUC (Pontifical Catholic University) in Campinas, São Paulo, and a postgraduate degree from the University of California, San Diego.

The American dream and the comfortable life of the Brazilian in Illinois were replaced by the arrest made by the FBI last Wednesday (16).











Leticia went to the US capital to follow the speech by former Republican President Donald Trump, but decided to follow the crowd, which was marching towards the Capitol before the speech was even over.

In the images, Leticia can be seen inside the Capitol, in the midst of the crowd, wearing a camouflage jacket and a red beanie with the name Trump. She is also seen in the building’s crypt, where the invaders stopped and shouted slogans. There are no allegations of violent acts against her.











In messages intercepted by the FBI, Leticia shows regret for having accompanied the invading group. “Do you think they go after all the people who walked in the Capitol area?” she asks a day after the episode to another person, who has not been identified.

“Don’t be sad. Be prepared. We’re all f******. Yes, they will go after these people”, replies the message recipient. “I was so irresponsible to walk there. I was with this nice family. This gentleman and two kids. Peaceful walk,” Leticia completes in the messages.

In April 2021, the Brazilian received a visit from authorities and confirmed her participation in the invasion. Now, it must answer to the American Justice. O R7 could not contact the defense of the Brazilian.

Since the capitol raid, which left five dead, FBI investigations have arrested more than 750 people in nearly all 50 US states. About 225 people were accused of violent acts during the invasion, including assaults on local agents.





