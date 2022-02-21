Firefighters find three bodies embraced in a buried house in Petrópolis | Mountain Region

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Firefighters find three bodies embraced in a buried house in Petrópolis | Mountain Region 2 Views

The family was all in one room, and three died hugging.

This is the seventh day of searches. Police have already identified 143 of the 171 bodies pulled from the mud and rubble.

Firefighters work on the rubble of Vila Felipe, in Petrópolis — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

All Sunday, sniffer dogs were in Vila Felipe looking for victims.

“We released the dogs in the theater of operation. They signal the possible places where there are possibly bodies. A single firefighter passes, signals, ratifies the signaling, and then a team comes in working,” he described. Leandro MonteiroCommander of the Fire Department and State Secretary of Civil Defense.

“I myself had it here earlier, I did a survey with the residents. Possibly, there are 16 victims in this region under the rubble.”, said Monteiro.

Vila Felipe this Monday morning (21) — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

The work in Vila Felipe is high risk, as there is still a risk of landslides. One house was practically “floating” as the rafters had caved in and could collapse at any moment. Another had lost a pillar.

In another property, the fridge was left open, full of food inside.

Room collapsed in Vila Felipe — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

What was left of a house in Vila Felipe could collapse at any moment — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Room of a house devastated by mud in Vila Felipe — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

In the kitchen of a house in Vila Felipe, the refrigerator was left with the door open — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Destroyed house in Vila Felipe — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

THE BIGGEST STORM IN THE HISTORY OF PETRÓPOLIS

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

In 80 days, Atlético-MG piles up the three CBF national cups: “Serious work”, says president | athletic-mg

It wasn’t a trip around the world, as in Jules Verne’s novel, but Atlético-MG did …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved