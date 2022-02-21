Firefighters find three bodies embraced in a buried house in Petrópolis | Mountain Region

The family was all in one room, and three died hugging.
This is the seventh day of searches. Police have already identified 143 of the 171 bodies pulled from the mud and rubble.
Firefighters work on the rubble of Vila Felipe, in Petrópolis — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo
All Sunday, sniffer dogs were in Vila Felipe looking for victims.
“We released the dogs in the theater of operation. They signal the possible places where there are possibly bodies. A single firefighter passes, signals, ratifies the signaling, and then a team comes in working,” he described. Leandro MonteiroCommander of the Fire Department and State Secretary of Civil Defense.
“I myself had it here earlier, I did a survey with the residents. Possibly, there are 16 victims in this region under the rubble.”, said Monteiro.
Vila Felipe this Monday morning (21) — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo
The work in Vila Felipe is high risk, as there is still a risk of landslides. One house was practically “floating” as the rafters had caved in and could collapse at any moment. Another had lost a pillar.
In another property, the fridge was left open, full of food inside.
Room collapsed in Vila Felipe — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo
What was left of a house in Vila Felipe could collapse at any moment — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo
Room of a house devastated by mud in Vila Felipe — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo
In the kitchen of a house in Vila Felipe, the refrigerator was left with the door open — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo
Destroyed house in Vila Felipe — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo