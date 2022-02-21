Flamengo arrives in Rio de Janeiro after defeat on penalties to Atlético-MG in the Supercopa do Brasil | Flamengo

Flamengo returned to Rio de Janeiro this Sunday night after losing the Brazilian Supercup to Atlético-MG on penalties. Security at Galeão airport was reinforced, but disembarkation was smooth. About 20 security guards from Flamengo, in addition to airport security and a military police vehicle were at the scene.

Dejected, the players left the airport in private cars, and there were no fans in the athletes’ exit area.

+ After Flamengo’s loss of title, Diego explains penalty charged by Vitinho: “Questão do Gabi”

1 of 6 Vitinho on the landing of Flamengo — Photo: André Durão/ge Vitinho on the landing of Flamengo — Photo: André Durão/ge

The Flamengo flight was scheduled to arrive at the airport at 11:55 pm (GMT), but the aircraft landed about 20 minutes earlier. The players did not speak to the press on arrival.

Atlético-MG beat Flamengo 8-7 on penalties this Sunday, after a 2-2 draw in normal time, at Arena Pantanal, in Cuiabá. Rubro-Negro had four chances to close the dispute, but lost all of them. In the press conference after the game, coach Paulo Sousa said that the team now needs to recover the “hunger for titles”.

+ Flamengo signings for 2022: see who arrives, who stays and who leaves the club

Best moments: Atlético-MG 2 (8) x (7) 2 Flamengo, for the Supercopa do Brasil 2022

Flamengo returns to the field on Wednesday to face Botafogo, at 8 pm (GMT), at Estádio Nilton Santos, for the eighth round of the Campeonato Carioca.

See more pictures of the landing:

2 of 6 Paulo Sousa leaves Galeão airport — Photo: André Durão/ge Paulo Sousa leaves Galeão airport — Photo: André Durão/ge

3 of 6 Gabigol arrives at Galeão after Flamengo loses the Supercup title — Photo: André Durão/ge Gabigol arrives at Galeão after Flamengo loses the Supercup title — Photo: André Durão/ge

4 of 6 David Luiz, Andreas and Pedro on the landing of Flamengo — Photo: André Durão/ge David Luiz, Andreas and Pedro on the landing of Flamengo — Photo: André Durão/ge

5 of 6 Léo Pereira leaves Galeão airport after Flamengo loses the Supercup title — Photo: André Durão/ge Léo Pereira leaves Galeão airport after Flamengo loses the Supercup title — Photo: André Durão/ge

+ Read more Flamengo news

A Voz da Torcida – Arthur: “Flamengo now has to improve and hold on to the pile”

The ge Flamengo podcast is available on the following platforms:

🎧 Globoplay – click here to listen!

🎧 Spotify – click here to listen!

🎧 Google Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Apple Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Pocket Casts – click here to listen!

▶️ Hit play!