Flamengo takes action after runner-up in the Supercup to Atlético-MG

In the first decision of the year, Flamengo disappointed their fans and won the runner-up in the Supercopa do Brasil. In a game held this Sunday, at Arena Pantanal, in Cuiabá, Rubro-Negro was defeated by Atlético-MG in the penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw in normal time.

With Nacho Fernández, Atlético took the lead at the end of the first half after a mistake by goalkeeper Hugo, who spread Guilherme Arana’s shot into the area. At the return of the break, Flamengo in a few minutes turned the match with goals from Gabigol and Bruno Henrique.

The Rooster, however, did not give up and reached equality with Hulk. As there is no extra time, the decision was left to penalties. After an insane dispute, Vitinho stopped in Everson and the miners won by 8 to 7. Hours later, the direction of Flamengo took the first action after the loss of the Supercup title.

According to information from journalist Jorge Nicola, on his YouTube channel, President Rodolfo Landim met with club officials, but without the participation of Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel, who are responsible for the Rio club’s football.

“A meeting between the main leaders of Flamengo, without the presence of Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel, football men. All the non-football directors who were at the Pantanal Arena participated in this meeting with President Rodolfo Landim. Heavy, hot and uncomfortable weather. The perception is that this current squad is accommodated with negative results”, said Nicola.

Flamingo best in the final

This was the vision of the Flamengo coach. Despite the unpleasant result, the Portuguese insisted on highlighting the superiority of the Rio team.

“I think that in the first half we were superior in creating clear opportunities. In my opinion, with the referee’s mistake, Bruno Henrique could have been sent off 1 for 1. We seek and manage to create opportunities”.

Flamengo returns to the field on Wednesday to face Botafogo, at 8 pm (GMT), at Estádio Nilton Santos, for the eighth round of the Campeonato Carioca.