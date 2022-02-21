Fluminense does first training in Colombia with a focus on acclimatization to Bogotá’s 2,552m altitude | fluminense

The cast of Fluminense held on Sunday night the first training session on Colombian soil for the match against Millonarios, which takes place next Tuesday, at El Campín, for Pré-Libertadores.

The tricolor delegation landed in Colombia in the morning. With the accumulation of the 6-hour journey on a chartered flight to Bogotá shortly after the match against Volta Redonda, last Saturday, the players did only light training at El Campincito, a field adjacent to the stadium where the match will take place, with a focus more on acclimatization. at an altitude of 2,552m above sea level in the Colombian municipality.

Fluminense players training in Bogotá — Photo: Mailson Santana/Fluminense

At one point, after warm-up activities and fundamentals, the players performed reduced field work, without distinction between holders and reserves – that is, coach Abel Braga did not give any clues about the team that will start the match.

Out of the last games, against Nova Iguaçu and Volta Redonda, for feeling discomfort in the pubis during the warm-up of the match against Laranja da Baixada, defender Nino participated in the activities with the rest of the group.

This Monday, Flu returns to training at El Campincito, in an activity that the tricolor commander must define the team for the confrontation.

Fluminense goalkeepers training in Colombia — Photo: Mailson Santana/Fluminense

Fluminense and Millonarios face each other this Tuesday at 21:30 (Brasília time), at El Campín. The return duel will be on March 1, at the same time, in São Januário.

Fluminense players who traveled to Colombia

goalkeepers: Fabio, Marcos Felipe and Muriel

Fabio, Marcos Felipe and Muriel Defenders: David Braz, Luccas Claro, Manoel and Nino

David Braz, Luccas Claro, Manoel and Nino Fullbacks: Calegari, Cris Silva, Pineida and Samuel Xavier

Socks: André, Felipe Melo, Gabriel Teixeira, Jhon Arias, Martinelli, Nathan, Nonato, Paulo Henrique Ganso, Wellington and Yago Felipe

André, Felipe Melo, Gabriel Teixeira, Jhon Arias, Martinelli, Nathan, Nonato, Paulo Henrique Ganso, Wellington and Yago Felipe Attackers: Caio Paulista, Fred, Germán Cano, Luiz Henrique, Willian Bigode

