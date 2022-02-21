For the second day in a row, a father travels along rivers in search of his missing son in Petrópolis: ‘what moves me is love’ | Mountain Region

For the second day in a row, carpenter Leandro Rocha traveled the rivers of Petrópolis, in the mountainous region of Rio, in search of his son, Gabriel, 17 years old. He spent Sunday (20th) in search of information that could lead to the teenager, who was on one of the buses that crashed in the Quitandinha River last Tuesday (15th).
Asked what drives him, Leandro says it simply.
“What moves me is love. The love of a father for a son. A father never abandons his son.
Joiner Leandro Rocha spent Sunday (20) in search of information that could lead to his son, who was on one of the buses that fell into the Quitandinha River last Tuesday (15) — Photo: Cris Boeckel/g1
With ropes and a pair of binoculars, he would descend along the banks of the rivers that cut through the city. In the early afternoon, the search was aided by a boat. Niterói Civil Defense agents also followed the search.
chain of solidarity
Some volunteers who also participate in the searches have experience in rescues and hospital care, helping the family to find the young man.
“It is essential to be here today and offer comfort to the family. They know that there are people helping to look for them and to look for other people as well”, said Breno Nassif, from Grupo Resgate Petrópolis.
Reserve firefighter Arary Jorio, 56, uses the experience of someone who has worked on similar searches to help his family.
“To be able to add to end the despair of the family. I’m with a colleague who came from Pará who is a lieutenant in the Air Force. We are doing our best,” said the soldier.
They traveled several points along the river in search of Gabriel with equipment.
In the Cascatinha neighborhood, the volunteers found a submerged car and checked to see if there were any occupants inside.
The 17-year-old boy who was recognized by his family on top of a bus dragged by the current in Petrópolis, in the Serrana Region, does not know how to swim.
The teenager went downtown to change a torn backpack and when he was returning home he was surprised by the storm. The family lives in the Quitandinha neighborhood, about 3 km from where Gabriel was.
In the images, it is possible to see the young man in black clothes climbing out the window and trying to balance himself on the side of the bus, which ended up toppling over with the force of the water.
The buses used lines 401 (Independência) and 465 (Amazonas).
Videos show tragedy in Petrópolis:
The registration of missing persons is being carried out by the Civil Police and the Public Ministry of Rio.
By the Civil Police, the registration is done by the Police Station for Discovery of Whereabouts (DDPA), which makes contact and specialized assistance to those seeking information on missing persons and police reports.
The Public Ministry of Rio also has a registry of missing persons. In the MP, information about missing persons is received through the PLID communication channels:
- Phone: (21) 2262-1049
- Email: [email protected]
- Website: www.mprj.mp.br/todos-projetos/plid
