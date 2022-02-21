Ford Maverick brings innovation to the segment, but it won’t bother Toro – 02/20/2022

Ford Maverick is in Brazil. It arrives imported from Mexico and will be sold in a single version, the Lariat FX4. One of the great appeals is the look that reminds us of the mid-sized pickups of the 90s, which were smaller and lower, as was the case with its bigger sister, the Ford Ranger.

Comparing to the Fiat Toro, it has the same width, but is a little lower and much longer, at 5.07 meters. Its somewhat exclusive personality is perceived in the classic square lines and smooth side surface, characteristics that reinforce the impression of being a vehicle closer to the ground.

Then it has a very imposing front, really beautiful, very similar to the SUV Bronco, with LED headlights in inverted C shape and hooks on the bumper. The wheels are always darkened light alloy 17’s and shod with mixed-use tires. It has a good bucket with space for 913 liters and a load capacity of 617 kg, which can be equipped with optional storage boxes and even an electrically controlled hard top.

But Ford’s idea is to serve well those who have a family and do not give up the comfort offered by passenger cars. So it takes care of finishing close to a premium car following practically the same revenue offered by the SUV Bronco, which is positive. Also interesting are the solutions for carrying objects inside the car, with many niches distributed throughout the cabin and even a good luggage storage under the rear seat, with 73 liters of capacity.

As it has a squared and taller roof, in addition to the 3.07 meter wheelbase, it accommodates three adults with commendable head, leg and back comfort in the back seat. In terms of connectivity, it brings the Sync 3 multimedia system with an 8-inch screen and all those features that we expect to find in a car of this size.

The sound system is good, but it has a weak point: the rear speakers are in the columns, right at the height of the passengers’ heads, which is annoying when there’s music going on. The instrument panel is partially digital, with analogue speedometer and tachometer, but it has a configurable digital display with general information from the trip computer and driving modes.

Passenger car drivability

What really caught my attention in this first contact with Maverick is the good handling. Sitting behind the wheel, the fit is very good, the driver is in a lower condition, very close to what we have in passenger cars.

Add to that the good suspension setup – independent on all four wheels and that doesn’t let us forget that it’s a pickup truck – but that has a very comfortable and very safe behavior in different situations. In curves, for example, keeping the proportions, it responds almost like a sedan.

Maverick has the same engine as the Bronco, the 2.0 Ecoboost, but it has been recalibrated and made stronger: there are 253 horsepower, against the SUV’s 240, while the good torque is equal to 38.7 kgfm. To manage this force, it has an 8-speed automatic transmission and five driving modes: normal, slippery, mud/dirt, sand and trailer. The practical result is a light car, which accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.2 seconds, which is really fun to drive.

Another promise, even more so when it comes to a utility vehicle, is the disposition for trails away from the asphalt. It comes equipped with an all-wheel drive system and, in addition to the driving modes, it has the “Low” option, with a reduced gear. Now, not all is rosy at Maverick. For example: being a little lower – compared to a traditional pickup – it doesn’t have good angles of attack and departure, with 20.6º and 21.2º, respectively. Detail that can generate limitation in a very bumpy path.

Maverick is well served with safety features, with features such as forward collision alert with emergency braking, pedestrian and cyclist detection, ramp start assistant, descent assistant, seven airbags, among others. But it doesn’t bring the blind spot alert in the mirrors and the parking sensor, very important in a pickup, is an optional item.

Now, for those who ask if Maverick will achieve large sales volumes in Brazil to the point of bothering Fiat Toro, the answer is certainly no. According to Ford’s strategy, the most that will happen is to see Maverick competing a little with the top-of-the-line versions of Toro, and even with the medium entry pickup trucks.

In practice, as Ford itself made clear, the objective is to occupy a nonexistent space here, betting on this mixture of comfortable and safe SUV, equipped with the main attributes of a typical utility vehicle and with a bucket. But, important to remember, without giving up always acting at a higher level, as a premium model. So the price is high too.

Ford Maverick Lariat FX4 Price: BRL 239,900.00 / BRL 245,989.75 (SP)