Ford sells first batch of Maverick pickup in one day in Brazil

In a matter of 24 hours, Ford sold out the first batch of the Maverick pickup, a model launched by the automaker last week in Brazil. Estimates indicate that the company raised around R$ 72 million with the launch on Brazilian soil.

“This initial sale shows that customers have received the truck’s proposal very well. It was made for a new profile of customers, who like pickup trucks, but wanted a vehicle with more comfort and practicality for daily use and leisure, without giving up sportiness”, commented Gustavo Gontijo, Ford Brazil sales director.

First batch of Ford Maverick was sold within 24 hours in Brazil. Image: Ford/Disclosure

The vehicle — which costs BRL 240,000 — is sold in a single version in the country, the Lariat FX4. According to Ford, the first 300 customers will start receiving the vehicle in the next two months. The good news for those interested in the model is that the company will make a new batch of the pickup available soon at its Brazilian dealerships.

More Maverick details

Under the hood, Ford chose to use a 2.0-litre EcoBoost engine capable of producing 253 horsepower, which allows the pickup to go from 0 to 100 km/h in just over 7 seconds. The transmission is an eight-speed automatic. There’s also AWD traction and different driving modes that adapt to the driver’s personal taste. In all, its bucket has a capacity of 943 liters.

The vehicle leaves the factory equipped with 17″ wheels, automatic LED headlights, seven airbags, autonomous braking assistant, stability and traction control, reversing camera, among other features. The Maverick also comes standard with a smart phone-enabled connectivity system, FordPass Connect.

