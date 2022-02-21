“Forgotten Money”: Retirees Can Ask for Payroll Money

INSS (National Social Security Institute) retirees who had undue discounts on payroll-deductible loans from their salaries can request the amount back by consulting the “forgotten money in banks”.

Unfortunately, this consultation and release should only take place in the second phase, starting on May 2nd. Since the beginning of this week, the other groups can already consult their situation and see if they have any value to receive from the money forgotten in banks.

Even retirees who did not have undue payroll deductions can enter the system and verify that there are no refund amounts, either due to improper fees being charged or closing an account that still had money.

How to redeem forgotten money in banks?

To redeem the money you are entitled to, you must access the website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br and then:

Inform your CPF or CNPJ and check if you are entitled to any money;

Save the date informed;

Go back on the date on the website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br and see the value available to you.

To request the values, you must have a gold level profile in the gov.br account.

“At the time of consultation on valorareceber.bcb.gov.br, the citizen will know if he has value to receive [de instituições financeiras] and, if so, you will receive a date to know these values ​​and request their transfer, starting on March 7, 2022”, declared the BC.

Your account must be at gold level

To gain access to ‘forgotten’ money in banks, you must have your gov.br account at the gold level, to ensure the security of values. See our special article on the subject and follow the necessary instructions to level up your account if you are not already gold.

Amounts released

It is estimated that the money ‘forgotten’ in banks will reach about R$ 8 million and will be released from March 7, to all people who are entitled and request the values.

Watch out for scams!

The Central Bank informed that no call or communication by email, social networks or WhatsApp will be made, so in case of any information of this type, be suspicious.

Calls to release the money should also not be made, let alone links sent through any communication channel. Do not pass your data over the phone or fill in any form with the subject that is not related to the official websites mentioned above.