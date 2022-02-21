French biologist François Gros, co-discoverer of messenger RNA, dies – 02/20/2022 – Science

Biologist François Gros, who participated in the discovery of messenger RNA, died last Friday (18) at the age of 95, the French Academy of Sciences said on Sunday (20).

“François Gros died on February 18,” Etienne Ghys, a mathematician and secretary of the French Academy of Sciences, a position the biologist held between 1991 and 2000, told AFP.

As the co-discoverer of messenger RNA, the molecular intermediate of DNA’s genetic code, Gros’ contribution to gene decoding was crucial.

His work paved the way, almost 60 years later, for the use of this technology in the main vaccines used against Covid-19, such as those from Pfizer and Moderna.

