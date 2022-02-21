Futures Ibovespa operates slightly higher, detached from the main foreign exchanges; Russia-Ukraine tension remains on the radar

The Ibovespa futures operate slightly higher this Monday morning (21). At 9:30 am (Brasília time), the contract maturing in April advanced 0.20%, to 114,349 points, detached from the performance of the main international exchanges.

Abroad, the trend is down, with investors showing caution, due to tensions between Russia and Ukraine. The day is also marked by the closed American stock exchanges, because of the President’s Day holiday.

Future Americans even advanced earlier, with the prospect that US Presidents Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet on Thursday, in a meeting agreed by French President Emannuel Macron. Russia, however, said that nothing was entirely certain about the meeting and that optimism slightly dissipated.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

“Markets remain skeptical as the Kremlin has said there is no ‘concrete plan’ for the meeting. There are around 190,000 Russian troops on Ukraine’s borders, including those in Belarus. Over the weekend, the US reportedly told allies that the Russian invasion of Ukraine could affect several cities, including the capital Kiev and Odessa. morning call.

Analysts at the brokerage also point out that the closing of the Olympics this weekend could bring new urgency to the crisis, since the event was considered an impediment to action for the Kremlin.

Around 9am, the contract for the Dow Jones expiring in March is down 0.29%. The S&P 500 for the same month dropped 0.35% and the Nasdaq 0.63%.

In Europe, there is also a general downward trend. Some indices even rose earlier, after the release of macroeconomic data, but the greater tension prevailed.

In Germany, producer inflation for January came in at 2.2%, compared to a consensus of 1.5%. In the same country, the reading of the PMI for the industrial sector was 58.5 for February, compared to 59.5 expected. The service sector managers purchasing index, however, had a better reading than the consensus – 56.6 compared to 53.

In France and the United Kingdom, which also had their PMIs released, all sectors came in with better-than-expected numbers.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Germany’s DAX is down 0.79%. The UK’s FTSE is down 0.20%. France’s CAC 40 is down 1.02%. The continent-wide STOXX 600 is down 0.78%. Russia’s MOEX is down 7.06%.

In Asia, the trend was mostly downward. Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.78%. Hong Kong’s HSI dropped 0.65%. South Korea’s Kospi was down 0.04%. Mainland China’s Shanghai index was the only exception and closed neutral.

The closing of the Winter Olympics has encouraged the market in terms of expectations for the world’s second largest economy, with the prospect that industrial restrictions will ease in Beijing. As a result, the price of coal and iron ore soared.

Still in commodities, the price of oil also advances – the WTI barrel for March is up 0.47%, at US$ 91.50. Brent for April is up 0.44% at $93.95.

Focus raises forecast for IPCA in 2022

Domestically, the crisis in Russia also has its impacts. “In Brazil, markets are aware of the impact of tensions in Ukraine on inflation. Brent crude oil prices are back above $94 a barrel today. Agricultural costs are increasing since importing fertilizers from Belarus is becoming more difficult”, comments XP Investimentos.

This is partly why this week’s Focus Bulletin brought an increase to the IPCA projections in 2022 – the expectation now is that official inflation will remain at 5.56%, compared to 5.50% last week, even with prices for the dollar falling from R$5.58 to R$5.50.

The yield curve operates without an exact trend. On the short end, the DI yield for 2023 advances one basis point to 12.37%. The DI rate for January 2025 drops two points to 11.38%. The DI for 2027 drops one basis point to 11.30% and the one for 2029 rises one point to 11.47%.

The future dollar advanced 0.15% to R$ 5.152. The commercial dollar rose 0.18%. at R$ 5.149 in the purchase and at R$ 5.15 in the sale.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

related