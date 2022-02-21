Gabigol scores 93% on penalties for Flamengo against 62% for Vitinho | Flamengo

Why did Vitinho, and not Gabigol, take Flamengo’s 12th penalty against Atlético-MG, in the Supercup, in Cuiabá? Perhaps this was the big question after the Rio de Janeiro team suffered defeat in the penalty shootout (8-7), after 2-2 in normal time, this past Sunday.
When Vitinho walked towards the penalty spot, some leaders, such as Diego Alves and Filipe Luís, even indicated that Gabigol would be the ideal name for the penalty. As 9 did not manifest, 11 took the scolding and knocked.
The penalties of Atlético-MG 2 (8) x (7) 2 Flamengo, for the Supercopa do Brasil 2022
The ge, with the help of Statistical Spy, made a survey of the penalties charged by Gabigol and Vitinho since both arrived at Flamengo. The use of shirt 9 is much higher. See the numbers below:
Use of Gabigol
- 2019: 7 kicks – 7 goals ⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽
- 2020: 9 kicks – 8 goals, 1 goal ⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽❌
- 2021: 12 kicks – 11 goals, 1 goal ⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽❌
- 2022: 2 kicks – 2 goals ⚽⚽
- TOTAL: 30 kicks – 28 goals, 2 posts – 93.3% success
In 2020 for Carioca, Gabigol missed a penalty against Botafogo
At 22 min of the 2nd half – penalty kick on the beam of Gabi do Flamengo against Santos for the Brazilian 2021
Use of Vitinho
- 2018: did not hit
- 2019: 3 kicks – 2 goals, 1 away ⚽⚽❌
- 2020: 1 charge – 1 out ❌
- 2021: 2 kicks – 2 goals ⚽⚽
- 2022: 2 kicks – 1 goal, 1 defended ⚽❌
- TOTAL: 8 kicks – 5 goals, 2 away, 1 defended – 62.5% success
Vitinho missed a penalty in the 2019 Copa do Brasil against Athletico-PR
Lost! Vitinho charges and sends over the goal, against São Paulo, for the 2020 Copa do Brasil
Gabigol started against Atlético-MG and scored a goal in a 2-2 draw in normal time. Vitinho came on in the second half, replacing Arrascaeta. Both were chosen in the first series of five alternating, when the match went to penalties.
Gabigol scored a goal in the game and converted his penalty in the dispute — Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo
Vitinho was the second to charge, and Gabigol closed in fifth. The two converted. However, as the dispute dragged on, all 11 players charged, and the series was restarted. At that moment, Hulk, Galo’s official collector, repeated and scored.
For Flamengo, who took the ball and hit it was Vitinho, and not Gabigol, who is the red-black taker. Everson made the defense and gave the title to Galo.
– It was a matter of Gabi, we trusted the players, we talked to whoever wanted to and it was decided that Vitor would beat him. I congratulate Vitinho’s courage in going to beat, one is difficult, two even more – explained midfielder Diego, after the game
At the press conference, coach Paulo Sousa adopted a speech similar to Diego’s to explain Vitinho’s decision to beat, and not Gabigol.
– When we decided on the top five and the order of the top five, we decided with the team and with the entire cast that the decisions made after those same five, that is, if there was continuity, that whoever felt better among them, would take decisions – said coach Paulo Sousa.
