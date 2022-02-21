Gabigol sends a message after Flamengo’s defeat in the Supercup

Credit: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo

On penalties, Atlético-MG beat Flamengo 8-7 and became champion of the Brazilian Supercup this Sunday (20), at Arena Pantanal. Through social networks, Gabigol left a message after the final.

“We keep working and together, as always! Thank you Lord for everything!” Gabigol posted on Twitter.

We keep working and TOGETHER, as always! Thank you Lord for everything! pic.twitter.com/QLxu3LNoY2 — Gabi (@gabigol) February 20, 2022

Flamengo’s defeat in the Supercup

In normal time, the teams drew 2-2. Nacho Fernandez and Hulk scored goals for Atlético-MG, while Gabigol and Bruno Henrique scored for Flamengo.

On penalties, Atlético-MG beat Flamengo 8-7 and became champion of the Brazilian Supercup.

What does Rubro-Negro need to improve?

“To improve, we have to improve hunger, the determination to want to win. The humility of realizing that we gain nothing. Everything we’ve won is gone. The present is important and that is the challenge”, said coach Paulo Sousa, in a press conference.

What is the Brazilian Super Cup?

The Supercopa do Brasil is a tournament between the champion of the Brazilian Championship against the champion of the Copa do Brasil.

As Atlético-MG won both competitions last year, Flamengo secured a spot in this edition by being second in the Brazilian Championship.

The Brazilian Supercup is played in a single game and Atlético-MG, champion, will take home 5 million reais. While Flamengo will earn 2 million reais.

DATASHEET

Match: Atletico MG vs Flamengo

Competition: Brazilian Super Cup

Location: Arena Pantanal, in Cuiabá, Mato Grosso

Date and time: February 20 (Sunday), at 4 pm.

Atlético-MG lineup: Everson, Mariano, Nathan Silva, Godín and Arana; Allan, Jair and Nacho; Savarino, Keno and Hulk.

Flamingo lineup: Hugo, Rodinei, Fabricio Bruno, David Luiz and Filipe Luís; Aaron, João Gomes and Arrascaeta; Everton Ribeiro, Bruno Henrique and Gabigol.