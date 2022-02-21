Galaxy S22 Plus vs iPhone 13 Pro: Compare Price & Datasheet | Cell phone

Galaxy S22 Plus and iPhone 13 Pro are direct competitors among the most desired cell phones of the moment. The premium models from Samsung and Apple bring similar features, such as high processing capacity, 5G internet and wireless charging. Screen size and storage options are characteristics that differ between them, as you will see in the comparison below.

The Galaxy S22 Plus was recently announced for prices starting at R$6,999. In turn, the iPhone 13 Pro hit the market for R$9,499. It can currently be found on Amazon for R$8,498, down R$1,000.

🔎 Galaxy S22 Plus vs Galaxy S21 Plus: what changes between Samsung phones

Learn all about the Galaxy S22

The Galaxy S22 Plus and the iPhone 13 Pro have striking differences in design, starting with the screen size, which is 6.6 inches on the Samsung phone and 6.1 inches on the Apple. On the panel, the S22 Plus delivers 2X Dynamic AMOLED technology, while the iPhone 13 Pro is equipped with the so-called Super Retina XDR OLED.

Both work at up to 120 Hz, a technology that recently won smartphones and that stands out for allowing more fluid image movements.

2 of 10 Galaxy S22 Plus has a 6.6-inch screen — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo Galaxy S22 Plus has a 6.6-inch screen — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

The pixel density per inch is slightly higher on the Apple device. It’s 460 ppi against 390 ppi on the Samsung phone. It is worth mentioning that the difference does not represent inferior quality, since it is imperceptible to the naked eye. Both panels deliver great quality to the consumer.

The Galaxy S22 Plus has a greater use of the screen, as the camera occupies only a small hole in the device’s panel. Meanwhile, despite the new generation of iPhones having a smaller notch than the one on the iPhone 12, the module to house the front camera, Face ID and other features still takes up considerable space on the display.

3 of 10 iPhone 13 Pro has 120 Hs panel — Photo: Playback/Apple iPhone 13 Pro has 120 Hs panel — Photo: Playback/Apple

Both devices are built in metal and glass, but the protection technology is different: Gorilla Glass Victus Plus on Samsung and Ceramic Shield on iPhone. They would be equivalent protections.

Both the Galaxy S line and the iPhones have always been praised for the quality of photographic records. The new generations of the two companies follow the trend of great clicks on a smartphone, but with differences in technical data.

On the back of the Galaxy S22 Plus is the following triple sensor:

50 MP main (f/1.8, 85º, Dual Pixel AF and OIS)

Ultra wide 12 MP (f/2.2 and 120º)

10 MP telephoto (f/2.4, 36º, OIS and 3x optical zoom)

4 of 10 Galaxy S22 Plus has triple rear camera set — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo Galaxy S22 Plus has triple rear camera set — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

The iPhone 13 Pro looks like this:

12 MP main (f/1.6 aperture)

12 MP ultra wide (f/2.4 aperture)

12 MP front (f/2.2 aperture)

5 of 10 Showcase iPhone 13 Pro unit — Photo: Danilo Paulo de Oliveira/TechTudo Showcase iPhone 13 Pro unit — Photo: Danilo Paulo de Oliveira/TechTudo

Despite the higher resolution of the S22 Plus’s main camera, the iPhone has a larger focus aperture — f/1.5 versus the South Korean model’s f/1.8. In practice, this means that the iPhone 13 Pro is able to capture more light, which results in superior performance in low-light conditions. On the front camera, it’s 10 MP on the Galaxy S22 Plus, while the iPhone 13 Pro has 12 MP.

Samsung’s model has superiority regarding supported recording modes. The Galaxy S22 Plus can shoot at up to 8K UHD (24 fps), while the maximum the iPhone supports is 4K (60 fps). In addition, in slow motion mode we have the maximum support of 960 frames per second on the Samsung model, against the 240 fps of the iPhone 13 Pro.

Check out the iPhone 13 roundup

performance and storage

The Galaxy S22 model sold in Brazil features the powerful eight-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Qualcomm) chipset. The iPhone 13 Pro comes with the Apple Bionic 15, six-core. Benchmark tests reveal the Apple model’s advantage over Samsung. Despite this, the difference in real day-to-day use is equally fluid in both products. The RAM memory is at 8 GB on the S22 and at 6 GB on the iPhone.

6 of 10 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 — Photo: Disclosure/Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 — Photo: Disclosure / Qualcomm

The iPhone 13 Pro has an advantage in terms of storage by offering up to 1 TB of memory, while the maximum of the S22 Plus is 256 GB. None of them have a memory card slot.

It is worth mentioning that the products work with different systems: iOS on iPhone and Android on Samsung. The similarity between the two devices is the high speed for surfing the internet or loading data and games.

7 out of 10 Galaxy S22 Plus received battery improvement — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo Galaxy S22 Plus received battery improvement — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

The Galaxy S22 Plus datasheet mentions battery with more capacity. That’s 4,500 mAh against the estimated 3,095 mAh of the iPhone 13 Pro. The smaller capacity may scare the consumer at first, but it’s necessary to look at the numbers with caution. The iPhone 13 Pro runs a system optimized to demand fewer resources, while the S22 Plus follows the opposite path with Android.

Both the Samsung S22 Plus and the iPhone 13 Pro support wireless charging and fast charging, but the highlight goes to the Samsung model, which supports plug adapters up to 40W, while the Apple model reaches a maximum of 20W.

8 of 10 iPhone 13 Pro — Photo: Artyom Geodakyan/Getty Images iPhone 13 Pro — Photo: Artyom Geodakyan/Getty Images

The South Korean model’s entry is USB-C, standard for current Android smartphones. On the iPhone there is the Lightning port. Another important difference between the two phones is the support for reverse charging, which is only present on the Galaxy S22 Plus. With technology, it is possible to pass energy from one device to another. The feature is also capable of wirelessly charging headphones and even smartphones from other brands that support Qi standard induction charging technology.

System and software features

The S22 Plus leaves the factory with Android 12, whose focus was the correction and improvements of tools already implemented previously by Google. The novelties in the visual part are due to the interface with a new color palette.

The iPhone 13 Pro arrived with the new iOS 15, which brought some additions, such as viewing the vaccine receipt directly through the Wallet app and the new widget options.

9 of 10 Android 12 is the operating system of the S22 Plus — Photo: Marcela Franco/ TechTudo Android 12 is the operating system of the S22 Plus — Photo: Marcela Franco/ TechTudo

With Android 12, the Galaxy S22 Plus delivers the One UI 4 interface, developed by the South Korean manufacturer with several exclusive features.

It is important to note that some iOS 15 tools were already present on Android, Google’s rival system. An example is the live text function, a feature that captures writing present in photos or directly on the camera and is very similar to Google Lens. The navigation improvements in Apple Maps are also now appearing on Google Maps. In addition, Android 12 brings a privacy tab similar to the one announced for iOS 15.

10 of 10 iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Plus have the feature that allows payment by approximation — Photo: TechTudo iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Plus have the feature that allows payment by approximation — Photo: TechTudo

Both phones bring features such as 5G and NFC connection. Therefore, both can make payment by approach and do not need a physical sensor to unlock the cell phone. Only the Galaxy S22 Plus has an on-screen ultrasonic fingerprint reader, while the iPhone 13 Pro uses Face ID.

The S22 Plus has Bluetooth 5.2, faster than the iPhone 13 Pro’s Bluetooth 5.0. The Apple model has the LiDAR sensor, which serves to make 3D mapping, helping with low-light photos, for example. The water resistance certification is the same on both devices: IP68.

The Galaxy S22 Plus was recently announced for prices starting at R$6,999 in the 128 GB version. The 256 GB model is also available for R$ 7,499. The iPhone 13 Pro hit the market for BRL 9,499, but currently can be found for BRL 8,498 (128 GB), an important drop of BRL 1,000.

Galaxy S22 Plus vs iPhone 13 Pro Specifications Galaxy S22 Plus iPhone 13 Pro Launch (Brazil) February 2022 october 2021 launch price BRL 6,999 BRL 9,499 Current price BRL 6,999 BRL 8,498 Screen 6.6 inches – Dynamic AMOLED 2X 6.1 inches – Super Retina XDR OLED screen resolution Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ (2532 x 1170 pixels) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1(1x 3.0GHz Cortex-X2 + 3x 2.5GHz Cortex-A710 + 4x 1.8GHz Cortex-A510) Apple A15 Bionic (2x 3.22GHz Avalanche + 4x 1.82GHz Blizzard) RAM memory 8 GB 8 GB (estimated) maximum storage 256 GB 1 TB Memory card no support no support Back camera 50 MP main, 12 MP ultra wide, 10 MP telephoto 12 MP main, 12 MP ultra wide, 12 MP telephoto Frontal camera 10 MP 12 MP Operational system android 12 iOS 15 Drums 4,500 mAh 3,095 mAh Dimensions and weight 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6 mm; 196 grams 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65 mm; 204 grams Colors black, white, green and pink sierra blue, silver, gold and graphite

with information from apple and Samsung

📝 Is iPhone dual chip? Join the conversation on the TechTudo Forum