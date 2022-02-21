gameplay and 7 fighters we recommend

The King of Fighters XV is already among us, in versions for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. In addition to a revamped look, the game brings a series of new gameplay features, with systems that appeal to both newcomers and veterans.

For newbies, the series introduced a system of automatic combo, which works by repeatedly pressing the weak punch button. The type of combo ending varies depending on the level of your power bar, but the result tends to do less damage to the opponent than if this combo were done using traditional methods.

One of the strokes for more experienced players is the Shatter Strike, a move that all characters have and that is capable of parrying an opponent’s hit and already amending a counterattack. It ends up being a formidable weapon in the hands of those who have more skill with fighting games.

Overall, The King of Fighters XV delivers an efficient and satisfying experience. It is a game that leans more towards a traditional bias of fighting games, distancing itself from examples like Guilty Gear Strive. With an online system that works pretty decently, it’s not hard to see that the game will be a hit with the fanatical community for a good punch.

Check below for pure gameplay with the first 14 minutes of gameplay. Right after that, we’ve listed seven characters for you to keep an eye on – one of them should fit your playstyle:

Terry Bogard: one of the most versatile

Image: Publicity/SNK

Classic character, Terry stands out for his balance. The fighter has a wide range of attacks, from projectiles to more physical blows, so to speak. With that, he is able to adapt to the most diverse situations, whether it’s time to keep his distance or press opponents closer. His combos aren’t that complicated, which makes him a good “chip saver”.

Clark Still: The King of Throws

Image: Publicity/SNK

Clark remains lethal in the hands of players who enjoy getting closer to their opponents. His biggest weapon remains command grapples, which can be inserted into combos to do some pretty good damage. However, he is also able to get by with simpler and more effective combinations, but requires the player to be precise in the controls to have his potential exploited to the fullest.

Chris: good for newbies

Image: Publicity/SNK

Few characters have easier and more stylish combos than Chris. This makes him an ideal fighter for those starting out and looking to go beyond automatic combos. He does the “porradeiro” style, with more efficient attacks from medium and close range. On the other hand, he is fast and with good movement, which makes him a harder target for opponents to hit.

Want to test other characters suitable for newcomers in The King of Fighters? Check out our gallery.

Yashiro Nanakase: pleases veterans

Image: Publicity/SNK

A celebrated comeback, Yashiro retains its main features. That is, he is a character not so simple to master, but extremely strong and dangerous if the player is skilled. His area of ​​action is in the short and medium range, with combos capable of destroying the opponent’s health bar.

Heidern: great reach

Image: Publicity/SNK

Heidern is a traditional character who also returns in this game. He tends to please players who enjoy special moves commands in the “carry” style (the anti-aircraft “machete” is a true classic of fighting games). It’s not so simple to play with him, but the fighter stands out for having normal long-range blows, taking advantage of his large stature. This feature is great for keeping opponents at a safe distance, as he doesn’t move very fast.

Shun’ei: promising rookie

Image: Publicity/SNK

The game’s protagonist, Shun’ei is a simple character. He doesn’t have a huge list of hits and combos, but he has powerful specials, capable of causing a lot of damage. Likewise, combos are relatively simple and rely more on players to be careful with execution time than to perform complex commands. It is no exaggeration to say that it has good potential to be explored.

Ryo Sakazaki: For Street Fighter Fans

Image: Publicity/SNK

As in other games in the franchise, the karate Art of fighting is usually popular among players more used to the rival Street Fighter. The explanation is the usual: the movements are very reminiscent of those of the duo Ryu and Ken, with a mix of projectile, anti-air strike and spin. Ryo, however, goes further, and has high-impact moves capable of opening up gaps for longer combos.

FOLLOW START ON SOCIAL NETWORKS

Twitter: https://twitter.com/start_uol

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/start_uol/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/startuol/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@start_uol?

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/startuol