Gedoz claims to have taken injections to perform in this Sunday’s classic: “I never hid” | rowing

When substituted, the athlete showed dissatisfaction and went straight to the locker room. On the return of the break, the player joined his teammates on the bench. He was criticized and tried to respond, taking the opportunity to give a poke at rival Paysandu.
– A lot of inane comments and talking nonsense due to the fact that I left in the first half of the classic, a game that no one likes to be left out. I had two injections to be able to play today. Unfortunately, I felt it again and couldn’t help my team. I never hid and I won’t lower my head to half a dozen saying what they really don’t know about me. Just to remind you, I’m still undefeated in Re-Pa.
Felipe Gedoz explains the situation of the classic — Photo: Reproduction / Social Networks
SEE MORE
+ Bonamigo regrets draw at Re-Pa: “It tasted bitter”
According to the ge report, Felipe Gedoz was suffering from pain in his right ankle, having been left out of the last training sessions before the classic. In the post-game press conference, coach Paulo Bonamigo confirmed that the athlete played in sacrifice.
– Tried to go in the sacrifice, but could not be at the pace that the team needed for us to have a uniformity of performance – said the coach.
Felipe Gedoz is substituted in the first half of the classic Re-Pa — Photo: Reproduction/TV Liberal